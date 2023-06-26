Home » WTA Berlin Station-Kvitova beats Vekic to win second championship of the season_Sports_CCTV.com
CCTV News: On June 25th, Beijing time, the WTA500 Berlin station decided the final champion. Czech star Kvitova defeated Croatian player Vekic 6-2/7-6(6) to win the championship. This is her Her second title of the season after Miami and her sixth on grass. This is the 31st championship title of Kvitova’s career. Among active players, only Venus Williams (49) has more championships than the Czech.

[图]WTA Berlin – Kvitova beats Vekic for second title of the season

Kvitova defeated Ka Pliskova, Podoroska, Garcia, Aleksandarova and Vekic in this Berlin station, winning the championship without losing a set. This is her first time since 2019 in a single season. Win more than one championship.

In the women’s doubles final, Garcia/Stephanie saved three match points and defeated Snyakova/Wandrosova 4-6/7-6(8)/10-7 to win the women’s doubles title.

