The French tennis player, former number 4 in the world, defeats Kvitova 6-2 6-4 in the WTA 1000 final. She returns to exult this year after the trophies of Bad Homburg and Warsaw in singles and Roland Garros in doubles

The wheel of the wonderful random world of the WTA, where predictions are impossible and surprises (even the most disparate) are always around the corner, in Cincinnati stopped on the box of Caroline Garcia, former n.4 in the world, 28 years old , exceptional doubler and excellent singles player, but for some years now he was not, let’s say, more on the crest of the wave.

She is the winner of the WTA 1000, won after beating Petra Kvitova 6-2 6-4 in the final, in just over an hour and 40 minutes of play. A game that Garcia has always managed without too many problems, above all thanks to a truly portentous serve: eleven aces today, never shivering in important moments.

The match — A first set without history, where the French ran away immediately on 4-0, and then closed the fraction 6-2, the second was more struggled but Kvitova never managed to really worry the opponent, who immediately made the break also in this partial, then maintaining the advantage until the end.

Transformed — It was the service that transformed Garcia for two months now. Until June she sailed without infamy and without praise at number 75 in the world or thereabouts (now she is back in the 20), since then she has won three tournaments (Besides Cincinnati, Bad Homburg and Warsaw), becoming the player with the most aces in this 2022. A talent, that of Caroline, who has always gone wild, also due to a very strong character, but who really seems to have found the right focus to do well from now on.

Palmares enriched — In Cincinnati, Garcia won her third 1000, after the Wuhan-Beijing duo in October 2017, her ninth career tournament. The Frenchwoman is not bad at all, boasting two double slam titles with compatriot Mladenovic, won among other things at home, at Roland Garros, the last one in June, to the delight of the French. And always in double, and always with Kiki, she had delivered the Fed Cup to France in 2019.

Slam in sight — “Now I am more mature and I can enjoy every victory,” said Garcia, who in recent years had also had several physical problems (thigh and especially foot, operated on in 2019). Will she be mature enough even for the US Open or will she be one of the many stars that reappeared and then disappeared in the span of nothing? We just have to find out.

