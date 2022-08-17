There was a lot of anticipation in Cincinnati for the match between Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams, which some have improperly called “the pupil against the teacher”: let’s say it is still too early, at best. She won, as expected, the 19-year-old British, n.10 in the world and on the board, which she dominated from start to finish, snatching the American’s serve already in the opening game and then going to close the match 6- 4, 6-0. With all due respect to Serena, who will turn 41 in September and has announced that she will quit tennis after the US Open, her farewell is much sadder than it should be and a champion like her does not deserve these blows.