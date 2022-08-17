In the fourth game of the season, Williams clearly gives in to the 19-year-old champion of the last Us Open. Next also Halep, Keys and Kontaveit
There was a lot of anticipation in Cincinnati for the match between Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams, which some have improperly called “the pupil against the teacher”: let’s say it is still too early, at best. She won, as expected, the 19-year-old British, n.10 in the world and on the board, which she dominated from start to finish, snatching the American’s serve already in the opening game and then going to close the match 6- 4, 6-0. With all due respect to Serena, who will turn 41 in September and has announced that she will quit tennis after the US Open, her farewell is much sadder than it should be and a champion like her does not deserve these blows.
fourth game
On the other hand, it was only the fourth game of the season. The 23 Grand Slam winner had won her first match in over a year last week at the National Bank Open in Toronto, beating Nuria Parrizas Diaz in two sets before succumbing to Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. Now her last game of hers in Cincinnati, the ovation and tearful greetings.
Now what should be the final catwalk in his New York. In the other matches of the night, Haddad immediately succumbed, after the final won and lost in Toronto, to the wild Ostapenko (6-4 6-4 for the Latvian), while Halep, who had beaten the Brazilian, won with difficulty on the Potapova (6-4 3-6 6-3). Also ahead Madison Keys and Kontaveit, outside Sakkari.
August 17, 2022
