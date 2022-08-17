All the blues out in the first round, both in three sets. Martina yields to Kalinskaya, while Camila gets back from 4-0 in the decisive match by Kostyuk

Ready, go, and the blue of tennis in Cincinnati are immediately out. Nothing to do for Martina Trevisan, who after the Roland Garros feat was no longer able to repeat those performances, thanks to fatigue and some too many physical problems. The 28-year-old left-handed from Florence, n.26 WTA, lost for 7-6 (2) 7-5, after almost two and a half hours of struggle, to Russian Anna Kalinskaya, n.69 in the ranking, coming from the qualifiers. Too bad for some too many wasted chances for Martina, who did not take advantage of a break advantage in the first set on two occasions and not even a 4-3 and service in the second.

Suicide Giorgi — Mad was the defeat of Camila Giorgi, a real swing of emotions, unfortunately negative, for the tennis player from the Marche region. The n.65 WTA, fresh from the round of 16 in Toronto (collapse in the standings, given the points lost after the victory last year) surrendered to the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, n.74 in the ranking, winning in three sets with the score of 6-4 5-7 6-4, matured in two hours and 33 minutes of play, but the result really explains nothing of the defeat. After a first set lost but struggled, in the second set the Ukrainian tennis player does not take advantage of two match points at 5-2, she is resumed by Giorgi who with a deadly 8-0 run wins the partial and flies to 3 to 0 in the third set with balls for the 4-0, when incomprehensibly the blue light goes out, which in turn suffers a partial 1-6 that gives the match to Ukraine. See also "Must-See Great Show" Shen Yun Cincinnati Full House | Soprano | Dance | Aronoff Arts Center, Cincinnati

The others — In the other games, Noami Osaka continues to lose, who has recovered from depression but is still very, very far from her old level: the Japanese lost 6-4 7-5 to the Chinese Zhang. Even Kenin, on the scoreboard with a wild card, is (for a while) the shadow of herself, and this time she got a 6-2 6-1 from Rogers. Out also Bencic, beaten by Cirstea, and Venus Williams, defeated by Pliskova.

