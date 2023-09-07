WTA Finals: Event goes to Mexico in 2023 but Saudi could host in future

Caroline Garcia won the 2022 WTA Finals

This year’s WTA Finals will be staged in the Mexican resort of Cancun – but the one-year agreement leaves the door open for Saudi Arabia to host the event in future seasons.

Saudi Arabia held talks with the women’s tour about hosting its end-of-season event, BBC Sport understands.

Players have been mostly supportive of going to Saudi Arabia.

However, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe voiced opposition as the WTA deliberated.

The venue selection for the October 29 to November 5 tournament will not be popular with organisers of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

That showpiece starts in Seville – seven time zones ahead – just two days after the WTA Finals conclude.

The possibility of the WTA going to a country such as Saudi Arabia, where women face discrimination, has been criticised.

Saudi Arabia has used its financial power to increase influence in the sporting world over recent years, leading to accusations of ‘sportswashing’ – an attempt to improve global reputation.

The country has long been criticised for issues around human rights, including a lack of women’s rights, the criminalisation of homosexuality, the restriction of free speech and the use of the death penalty.

“The WTA is about equality,” the 18 time Grand Slam singles champion Evert said in a social media post.

“We have been leaders and role models in women’s sports. We have made decisions the last 50 years with integrity and dignity. We have empowered women. Take less money and do the right thing.”

The Next Gen ATP Finals, for players aged 21 and under, will begin a five year run in Jeddah from November this year, and it remains distinctly possible that the WTA will conclude a long term deal for the WTA Finals with Saudi Arabia in the months ahead.