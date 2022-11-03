Home Sports WTA Finals – Sakari qualified for the group and reversed after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar swallowed the invisible egg- Sports-China Engineering Network
Sports

WTA Finals – Sakari qualified for the group and reversed after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar swallowed the invisible egg- Sports-China Engineering Network

by admin
WTA Finals – Sakari qualified for the group and reversed after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar swallowed the invisible egg- Sports-China Engineering Network

Original title: WTA Finals – Sakari qualified for the group and reversed after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar swallowed the invisible egg

CCTV News: On November 3, Beijing time, the 2022 WTA year-end finals entered the third match day. The women’s singles Richie group ended the second round of competition. Sakari defeated Sabalenka in the WTA year-end finals group stage 6-2/6-4 for two consecutive years. Sakari, who won two consecutive victories, became the first lock this year. The women’s singles semi-finalist, the Greek sister who participated in the WTA year-end finals for two consecutive years, successfully stood out from the group stage twice.

In another game, Abdul-Jabbar lost seven games in a row, and after swallowing the invisible egg in the first set, he finally successfully reversed the four-game winning streak of Pegula with 1-6/6-3/6-3. He defeated this opponent three times and won his first finals victory in his career. Pegula, who was playing at home, suffered two consecutive defeats in the singles group stage. This year, he was shortlisted for the year-end finals in singles and doubles, but so far he has not won a single victory. The final round of the group stage is as follows: Pegula VS Sabalenka; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar VS Sakari.

See also  Curry Chasing Dream Clay trio won 18 finals, second only to Spurs GDP_Warriors beat Celtics Curry by 29 points_Proceeding_Series

You may also like

Inzaghi and Allegri, coaches in suits. Casual style...

Pavia falls with Club Milano and loses the...

Mockery PSG, Galtier: “We didn’t think we would...

Serie A Noir, the story of an away...

Fat Tiger 27+7 James quasi-triple-double, the Lakers beat...

Padel World Cup, blue ahead from the front:...

Mara Navarria, the run-up to Paris 2024 started...

Jinmen Tigers play against Shandong Taishan Yu Genwei...

Basketball Euroleague, Milan-Real Chacho returns and finds Pangos

The Chinese men’s team has an absolute advantage...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy