CCTV News: On November 3, Beijing time, the 2022 WTA year-end finals entered the third match day. The women’s singles Richie group ended the second round of competition. Sakari defeated Sabalenka in the WTA year-end finals group stage 6-2/6-4 for two consecutive years. Sakari, who won two consecutive victories, became the first lock this year. The women’s singles semi-finalist, the Greek sister who participated in the WTA year-end finals for two consecutive years, successfully stood out from the group stage twice.

In another game, Abdul-Jabbar lost seven games in a row, and after swallowing the invisible egg in the first set, he finally successfully reversed the four-game winning streak of Pegula with 1-6/6-3/6-3. He defeated this opponent three times and won his first finals victory in his career. Pegula, who was playing at home, suffered two consecutive defeats in the singles group stage. This year, he was shortlisted for the year-end finals in singles and doubles, but so far he has not won a single victory. The final round of the group stage is as follows: Pegula VS Sabalenka; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar VS Sakari.