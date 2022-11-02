Original title: WTA Finals: Swatek beats Kasatkina Garcia 2-0 to defeat Gauff

On the morning of November 2, Beijing time, the 2022 Women’s Tennis WTA year-end finals continued in Fort Worth, USA. On this day, the women’s singles played the first round of the Austin group. The world‘s No. 1 Swatek made a strong start, 6- The 2/6-3 victory over Kasatkina made it a five-game winning streak against the latter this season. In another game, Garcia defeated Gauff 6-4/6-3 in straight sets and won the group start.

Swatek 2-0 Kasatkina (6-2/6-3)

Poland’s new star Swatek has ushered in a strong transformation this season. Starting from Doha, he played a wave of 37 consecutive victories. After Barty retired, he quickly reached the top. So far this season, Swatek has entered the finals 9 times and won 8 championships. , has won 64 matches and is the most victorious among all female players. In the first round of the group stage of the finals, Swatek faced Russian player Kasatkina, who has reached the semi-finals of the French Open this season. The two have only lost 1 game against Swatek in the previous 5 matches, and 4 times this season. The fight is to remain victorious.

In the first set, Swatek, who was the first to serve, easily secured the first game. In the second game, Kasatkina’s serving game was impacted. Swatek scored a 40-0 break point from the bottom line. Jin Na lost the game after saving two break points, and Swatek then resolved the opponent’s counterattack to secure a 3-0 start. Next, Kasatkina’s serving state improved, withstood Swatek’s impact on his own serve, but there was nothing to do in the opponent’s serve, Swatek kept the break advantage to the end, 6- 2 Easy to win the first set.

In the second set, Swatek quickly suppressed his opponent in the opening stage. After securing the first game, he made a 4-point break in the second game, followed by a lovegame guarantee to lead 3-0. In the fourth game, Kasatkina experienced two deuces to secure serve. After that, she failed to seize the chance of break point in the fifth game. Swatek maintained an excellent serving state and completed consecutive serve guarantees 6-3 to win the third game. Victory in the second set and a total score of 2-0 to get a good start in the group stage.

The whole game took 1 hour and 22 minutes. During the game, Swatek completed 1 ACES 1 ball and 3 double faults, while Kasatkina scored 1 ACES ball and 1 double fault. The success rate of the first serve was Kasatkina. 77% is slightly ahead, and Swatek’s first serve scoring rate reaches 82%, leading by nearly 30 percentage points. In the break point, Kasatkina failed to cash out of 3 break points, while Swatek completed 3 break points with 7 break points.

Garcia 2-0 Gauff (6-4/6-3) American 18-year-old Gauff has ushered in great progress this season, getting rid of the name of supernova in previous seasons, reaching the women's singles final at the French Open this season, and qualifying for the finals for the first time in his career. Gauff met French star Garcia in the first round of the group. After several seasons of slump, Garcia's state has rebounded this season. The US Open has reached the semi-finals. In addition, the 1000-level Cincinnati champion has been credited. After winning the finals again in 2017 seats. The two have met 3 times, Gauff has 2 wins, 1 losses and a slight advantage, and they have won one game each this season. In the first game, the two of them didn't try too much when they came up. In the first game, Gauff forced a break point after three deuces and cashed. 1-1 level. The next step is to enter a round of their own serve. Garcia leads 5-4 with a first-mover advantage. In the tenth game, Gauff's first set must be served. After the score is tied at 30-30, Garcia hits a forehand from the bottom line. It is also an inventory to get the winning point to get the break point. Then Gauff returned the ball under pressure and lost the game. Garcia broke serve 6-4 to win the first set. In the second set, Garcia's serving performance was more stable at the beginning, easily securing the first two serving games. In the fourth game, Gauff's serving game was fluctuated. Garcia made a backhand change on the second break point to complete the break. , Although Gaofu quickly broke back in the fifth game, his serve was not in good shape and was broken again in the sixth game. Garcia won the second set 6-3 with a total score of 2-0 and won the group opener. The game lasted 1 hour and 18 minutes. Garcia scored 1 ACES ball and made 3 double faults. The success rate of the first serve was 64% and the scoring rate of the first serve was 77%. Both of them were ahead of the opponent. In the break link, Gauff realized all 2 break points. 8 break points to complete 4 break points. (breathing wind)

