Original title: WTA Finals – Swatek locks in the semi-finals seat Gauff loses a losing streak

CCTV News: On November 4th, Beijing time, the 2022 WTA year-end finals will start the fourth match day. World No. 1 Swatek defeated Garcia 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the Austin Group. He only lost 10 games in the two games and qualified for the semi-finals. Kasagina beat the host Gauff with a score of 7-6(6), 6-3. The latter lost streak and confirmed no hope of advancing. Kasagina will compete with Garcia for the second qualifying seat in the Austin group.

The top seed Swatek continued to perform strongly. After winning 5 games in a row with Garcia in the first set, she got rid of her opponent’s entanglement and won the last 3 games in a row at the end of the game. Swatek took revenge for his loss to Garcia in his hometown Poland at the end of July. Before that, Swiatek had a total record of 20 wins and 1 loss against the remaining 7 players in the finals. The only loss was to Garcia once.

This is Swatek’s 14th victory against the top10 this year. Since Barty retired to the top of the world, the Polish girl has played a total of 45 games and won 40 games.

As Kasakina defeated the French Open runner-up Gauff in straight sets later in the group stage, Swatek, who won both games in the group stage, secured the qualifying spot in advance.

The host’s darling, Gauff, ruined the huge lead of 4-1 in the first set. Although he broke his opponent’s serve at 5-6 to win the game, he still lost the first set in the tie-break. In the second set, Gauff only kept a serve, and Kasakina ended the battle in two sets. Gao Fu fought on two fronts, lost 4 games in a row in singles and doubles, and lost hope of promotion on both sides. Kasagina, who is competing for the first time, will compete with Garcia for the second qualifying seat in the group.