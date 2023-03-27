Martina Trevisan qualifies for the first time in his career ai quarter finals In the “Miami Open“, third WTA 1000 season that is being played on the hard rock courts of the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The 29-year-old left-handed girl from Florence, n.24 in the ranking and 25 in the seeding, defeated with a double 6-3 the latvian Jelena Ostapenko, WTA n.22 and 24th seeded, former Roland Garros champion. Fresh from the third round at Indian Wells, Trevisan in Miami had overcome the Japanese Hibino, No. 137 WTA and won a marathon over three hours against the American Lu, No. 59 in the ranking. Martina enters the top 8 of a 1000 for the first time and thus makes the most of the corridor freed up in the draw after the forfeit of the Polish Swiatek. In the quarterfinals, the blue will face the winner of Rybakina-Mertens.