WTA Tour Tokyo Station: Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen advance to the semi-finals

2022-09-24 Source: Xinhua News Agency

Xinhua News Agency, Tokyo, September 23. In the Women’s Tennis Association WTA500 Tour Tokyo Station Women’s Singles quarterfinals held on the 23rd, Chinese players Zhang Shuai and Zheng Qinwen defeated their opponents in straight sets and advanced to the semifinals together.

Zhang Shuai defeated Croatian Martic 7:5, 6:2 that day. The first set was rather stalemate. After missing 3 counts, Zhang Shuai lost his serve and won the game. She narrowly won the next game with 7:5, and she won the second set easily. This is the third time that Zhang Shuai has reached the top four of the tour this season, and it is also the second time in her career that she has reached the top four of the WTA500 singles event after the Birmingham stop in 2014.

“We have played against Martic before. For me, her style of play is very different from Garcia in the last game. The rhythm of my opponent and me in the last game was fast, and the attack was very fast. Today, Martic has a good ability to change the ball and control the field. In fact, I am not very good at playing this type of player, and I will continue to work hard to improve my level.” Zhang Shuai said.

Zhang Shuai will face Russia’s Samsonova in the semifinals, who will be the third seed and Spanish star Muguraza in a 6:4, 6:2 knockout.

Zheng Qinwen’s opponent that day was Liu Jingwen from the United States. In the first set, Zheng Qinwen established an advantage with a key break in the seventh game and won 6:4. In the second set, she completed a key break in the 11th game, and then successfully won the serve to win the game, advancing to the semifinals with 7:5 in the next set. This is the singles semifinals of the highest level event that Zheng Qinwen has entered in his career.

In the semifinals, Zheng Qinwen will face the fourth seed, Russia’s Kudmetova.

