WTA World Ranking Update Zhang Shuai returns to TOP30 singles after two and a half years

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-13 10:31

China News Service, September 13. According to the official Weibo news of the WTA International Women’s Tennis Association, the latest issue of the WTA World Rankings was released a few days ago. With his first break into the top 16 of the US Open, Chinese player Zhang Shuai returned to the top 30 singles after two and a half years. In addition, Chinese players Zheng Qinwen, Wang Xiyu and Yuan Yue, who had outstanding performances in the US Open, also refreshed their personal highest rankings.

Image source: Official Weibo of WTA International Women’s Tennis Association

In the previously concluded 2022 US Open, Zhang Shuai did not lose a set in the first three rounds of the singles competition, broke into the top 16 of the US Open for the first time, and successfully unlocked the achievement of entering the fourth round of all four slams. Although she lost 5:7/5:7 to No. 12 seed Gao Fu in the fourth round of the women’s singles, she missed the chance to go further, but for Zhang Shuai, who has passed his 30th year, this breakthrough is not easy. .

In addition, the other three Chinese players Zheng Qinwen, Wang Xiyu and Yuan Yue all stopped in the third round of the US Open Women’s Singles. It is worth mentioning that in this year’s US Open women’s singles, 4 Chinese players all advanced to the top 32 women’s singles, achieving a new breakthrough.

In the latest updated rankings, Chinese tennis 5 Jinhua ranked in the top 80.