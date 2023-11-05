WTT Frankfurt Championship: Ma Long Advances to Men’s Singles Final, Chinese Team Secures Women’s Singles Championship and Runner-Up

WTT Frankfurt Championship: Ma Long Advances to Final, Chinese National Table Tennis Team Clinches Women’s Singles Championship and Runner-Up

The thrilling 2023 WTT Frankfurt Championship reached its semi-finals on November 5. The Chinese team has already secured a championship in advance, with Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi emerging victorious in the women’s singles competition. Ma Long, the formidable Chinese table tennis player, successfully advanced to the final and will compete for the men’s singles championship. However, Wang Chuqin suffered a defeat, falling short of reaching the ultimate stage of the tournament.

In the semi-finals, Ma Long faced off against France’s F-Lebrun. Despite LeBron causing some trouble for Ma Long, the latter’s exceptional skills in handling key shots proved dominant. Ma Long claimed victory in the first three games with scores of 11-8, 11-5, and 11-6. LeBron managed to recover in the fourth game with an 11-9 win. However, Ma Long swiftly regained control in the fifth game and secured an 11-8 victory, ultimately winning the match 4-1.

Meanwhile, in a separate semi-final match, Wang Chuqin initially took the lead against Lin Yunru, winning two out of the first three games. However, Lin Yunru mounted an impressive counterattack, winning the next three consecutive games with scores of 11-7, 11-9, and 11-2. Wang Chuqin’s defeat prevented him from progressing to the final, leaving Ma Long to compete against Lin Yunru for the men’s singles championship.

In the women’s singles semi-finals, Wang Manyu exhibited remarkable skills and defeated Hina Hayata 4-1 in a tight match, with scores of 11-8, 11-2, 8-11, 11-8, and 11-7. Another highly anticipated match was the national table tennis derby between Wang Yidi and Sun Yingsha. Wang Yidi emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle, defeating Sun Yingsha 4-2, with scores of 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, and 11-7.

With the women’s singles championship and runner-up already secured by Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi, respectively, the Chinese national table tennis team continues to showcase their dominance in the sport. Fans eagerly await the thrilling final between Ma Long and Lin Yunru to determine the men’s singles champion in the 2023 WTT Frankfurt Championship.

Share this: Facebook

X

