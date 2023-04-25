“WTT Macau Championship 2023 – Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group” ended successfully Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu named Queen-Travel Focus- News Information

Organized by the Macau Sports Bureau, the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) and the Galaxy Entertainment Group, and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis Association, the “WTT Macau Championship 2023 – Presented by the Galaxy Entertainment Group” will be played on the last day on April 23. , Women’s singles championship was finally won by Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu. After the match, Zhang Yongchun, Acting Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region and other guests presented awards.

In the men’s championship, Wang Chuqin and Ma Long competed for the championship. In the first round of the competition, Wang Chuqin was behind Ma Long by 7:10, but with his determination to fight, he scored three points in a row and tied 10:10. Wang Chuqin won the first game with a strong offensive strength at 12:10; in the second game, Wang Chuqin made a 6:0 start, and then completely suppressed Ma Long, and made another victory with 11:1; after entering the third game, Ma Long adjusted his state, and the two sides once It was balanced, but Cheng Wang Chuqin once again showed the quality of the veneer. After scoring three points in a row, he won the game point 10:6. After Ma Long saved 2 game points in a row, Wang Chuqin immediately requested a timeout and returned to the game. Wang Chuqin won another game After scoring the third round, the total score expanded to 3:0; Wang Chuqin continued to control the situation steadily in the fourth round, and finally won 11:7, thus sweeping Malone 4:0 and easily dominating the men’s singles event of the WTT Macau Championship. Successfully defended the title, and won the men’s singles championship in Macau for three consecutive years, while Ma Long won the runner-up.

In the women’s singles, another national table tennis civil war was staged between Chen Meng and Wang Manyu. Wang Manyu reversed Chen Meng 4:2 and won the women’s singles championship after falling behind twice with a big score of 0:1 and 1:2. In the first two rounds, the two sides fought to a 1:1 tie; in the third round, Chen Meng took the lead again; in the fourth round, the two still refused to give in to each other. The score returned to the same starting line again; in the fifth game, Chen Meng’s state fluctuated. He lost five points in a row with an 8:5 lead and Wang Manyu got the game point. After catching up to 9:10, Wang Manyu called a timeout Make adjustments, finally score the winning point, take another round, and lead by a big score for the first time; enter the sixth round, the two sides are tight, and Cheng Wang Manyu made great efforts to get three points in a row, and finally established the victory with 11:8, a big score Defeated Chen Meng 4:2 and won the women’s singles title.

The award presenters included Zhang Yongchun, Acting Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region; Petra Sorin, President of the International Table Tennis Federation; Chairman of the WTT World Table Tennis Federation, First Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation, and Chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association Liu Guoliang; Yan Zhichan, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Special Administrative Region; Sun Xiangyang, Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao Special Administrative Region; Steve Denton; Cheng Yusheng, director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Li Ning, founder and chairman of Li Ning, and Hao Linian, deputy general manager of Jingtian Group.

ITTF World Table Tennis Day held in Australia

In order to continue to promote table tennis to all parts of the world, the International Table Tennis Federation will name April 23 every year as “World Table Tennis Day” from 2023. The “World Table Tennis Day” celebration was held in front of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, and many top-ranked players in the world who participated in the “WTT Macau Championship 2023 – Presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group” in Macau were invited to attend.

ITTF President Petra Sorin; ITTF First Vice President, WTT World Table Tennis Federation Board Chairman, China Table Tennis Association Chairman Liu Guoliang; ITTF Group CEO Steve Denton; WTT World Table Tennis Federation General Manager Matthew Pound; Sports Bureau Director Pan Yongquan; Galaxy Entertainment Group Executive Vice President Lin Zhicheng, and Macau Table Tennis Association Vice President Ke Yizhou attended the “World Table Tennis Day” event. Many players included Fan Zhendong, Liang Jingkun, Lin Shidong, Alex Le Brun, Felix Le Brun, Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong, Qian Tianyi and Zhu Sibing, together with the Macau Youth Table Tennis School, Macau Special Olympics students and a group of guests formed a team to interact GEG also organized a GEG Volunteer Team to actively participate in this event, and the atmosphere was lively.

The theme of “World Table Tennis Day” this year is “Take Action, Focus on Sustainable Development”, with sustainability as the focus, thereby raising public awareness of the ITTF’s sustainable development goals. The ITTF hopes to promote the benefits of table tennis through “World Table Tennis Day”, emphasize the participation of table tennis and the fun of sports, and provide opportunities for everyone to get in touch with table tennis.

For more information about the event, please visit the Sports Bureau website www.sport.gov.mo/zh/sites/wttmacao, the WTT World Table Tennis Professional League website worldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macau Sports Events Facebook page and Macau International Sports Events WeChat No public.

P001: Wang Chuqin won the championship in 4 straight games

P002: Ma Long failed to regain the initiative after missing the first game

P003: Wang Manyu fell behind by a big score of 1:2 and won 3 rounds in a row to win the women’s singles title

P004: Chen Meng performed well at the start of the final, but he lost in the end and won the silver

P005: Zhang Yongchun, Acting Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, together with other guests, presented awards for the competition after the competition

P006: ITTF World Table Tennis Day (April 23) holds fun activities at the Ruins of St. Paul’s, a tourist attraction in Macau

P007: A group of table tennis athletes and guests had fun together on the “World Table Tennis Day” to promote the fun of table tennis