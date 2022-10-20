Original title: Sun Yingsha advanced to the top 16 national table tennis women’s team in the second round of the WTT Macau Tournament

Sun Yingsha competition data map

On the evening of October 20th, Beijing time, the WTT Macau Championship 2022 will continue to compete in the first round of men’s and women’s singles. In the just-concluded women’s singles match, the host player Sun Yingsha defeated Brazil’s Takahashi Bruna 3-0 (11-6, 11-2 and 11-5).

In the first game, Sun Yingsha started with a 3-0 lead. In the middle game, she continued to expand her victory, and finally took the lead 11-6. After a brief stalemate in the second game, Sun Yingsha quickly established an advantage, entering the middle game 4-2, entering the final game 8-2, and winning the game 11-2. In the third game, Sun Yingsha firmly controlled the situation again. In the end, she sealed the victory 11-5 and advanced to the top 16.

So far, the first round of the WTT Macau Championship 2022 Women’s Singles has ended, and the 1/8 finals are as follows:

Sun Yingsha VS Yang Xiaoxin, Matlova VS Zheng Yijing, Yuan Jianan VS Chen Siyu, Mei Xiefu VS Ishikawa Jiachun, Tian Zhixi VS Chen Xingtong, Shan Xiaona VS Wang Yidi, Ito Meicheng VS Kihara Miyu, Szokos VS Chen Meng.

