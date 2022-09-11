WTT Muscat Station: Chen Xingtong won the women’s singles and successfully locked the World Table Tennis Championships tickets

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-11 07:50

CCTV Sports News On the evening of September 10, Beijing time, the WTT Regular Challenge Muscat Station ushered in the final day of the contest.

In the women’s singles final, Chen Xingtong swept South Korea’s Choi Hyo-joo in four consecutive games with a score of 11-8, 11-2, 11-8 and 11-9, and won the women’s singles championship. According to the selection rules of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships previously announced by the Chinese Table Tennis Team, Chen Xingtong successfully secured the last seat of the National Table Tennis Women’s Team. She will join Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi to launch the World Table Tennis Championships team champion Shock!

In the women’s doubles final, Chen Xingtong/Qian Tianyi swept the multinational team Zhang An/Barazova 3-0 and won the women’s doubles title. All three games were 11-9. In addition to the previous mixed doubles and women’s singles champions, Chen Xingtong won the triple crown in this competition.

In the men’s doubles final, Niu Guankai/Sailinwei defeated the South Korean duo Ahn Jae Hyun/Lee Sang Soo 3-0 to win the men’s doubles championship. The three innings were 11-3, 17-15 and 13-11.

In the men’s singles final, Liang Yanju fought hard for seven rounds, and finally lost 3-4 to South Korean player Zhang Yuzhen and won the men’s singles runner-up. The seven innings were 11-9, 6-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-4, 9-11 and 4-11.

At this point, all the competitions in this station are over, and the national table tennis has won four championships in women’s singles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.