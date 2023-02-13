WTT regular challenge Amman station national table tennis wins triple crown 2023-02-13 10:51:58.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The Amman Station of the World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Regular Challenge ended in Amman, the capital of Jordan, on the 12th. The Chinese team won three championships in men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles, among which Lin Shidong was crowned the “double champion” of men’s singles and mixed doubles.

Lin Shidong’s opponent in the men’s singles final was the world‘s 11th-ranked German star Ocharov. Lin Shidong did not give his opponent too many chances in the match, winning 11:7, 11:3, 13:11, and 11:8.

Lin Shidong also partnered with Kuaiman to win the mixed doubles championship on the 11th. The two defeated the Romanian pair Ionescu/Szokos in straight sets in the final. In this way, Lin Shidong/Quaiman have five consecutive WTT events in 2023 Won the mixed doubles championship.

Liu Yebo/Xu Yingbin defeated the world‘s number one Japanese pair Togami Hayabusa/Uda Yukiya 3:2 in the men’s doubles final, winning the third championship for the Chinese team.

Due to the withdrawal of Hong Kong player Du Kaiqin, the top seed and Japanese player Mima Ito won the women’s singles championship. The women’s doubles championship belongs to the Chinese Taipei team Zheng Yijing/Li Yuzhun, who narrowly beat the French team Lutz/Pavard 3:2 in the final.