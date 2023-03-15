Home Sports WTT Singapore Grand Slam 2023 15th Evening Schedule_Comprehensive Sports_Sina Sports Storm_Sina.com
15th Evening Schedule

WTT Singapore Grand Slam 2023 The rest of the schedule on the 15th: Around 15:20 in the afternoon, Wang Chuqin will make his debut again and join hands with Sun Yingsha in the mixed doubles semi-final. Their opponent is Lin Yunru/Chen Siyu from Chinese Taipei. At the prime time of the evening, that is around 7:40, #范振东# will also face South Korean star Lin Jong-hoon in the men’s singles 16-to-8 knockout round. At around 8:45 p.m., Wang Chuqin will also appear in the singles arena, and will meet again with the 16-year-old dark horse Guo Yong in the men’s doubles to compete for a place in the top eight of the men’s singles. And it is arranged at the latest time, that is, at 21:20, there is also a mixed doubles match. Fan Zhendong and his teammate Wang Manyu will stand on the field of the mixed doubles semi-finals and compete with the Japanese team Tomokazu Zhangmoto/Hina Hayata Another place in the mixed doubles final.

(Tong Heng)

