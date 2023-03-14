WTT Singapore Grand Slam: Qian Tianyi defeated defending champion Mima Ito and stopped Chen Meng 2023-03-14 09:57:58.0 Source: Xinhuanet

The World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Singapore Grand Slam will start the second round of singles competition on the 13th. Qian Tianyi of the Chinese team saved two match points and narrowly beat the world‘s fifth-ranked Japanese player Mima Ito 3:2 in the women’s singles match. Defending champion Chen Meng lost 2:3 to Samara of Romania and stopped in the top 32 women’s singles.

After the first three rounds, Qian Tian led 2:1 in one round. After Mima Ito won the fourth game 11:9, she once led 10:8 in the deciding game, holding two match points. However, Qian Tianyi withstood the pressure, scored four points in a row, and completed the reversal with 12:10.

“I am more tenacious on the field, no matter whether I am leading or lagging behind, my mentality is relatively stable.” Qian Tianyi said.

Zhang Rui defeated Hungarian player Botta 3:1, and Chen Xingtong defeated Korean athlete Tian Zhixi 3:0. Zhang Rui, Chen Xingtong and Qian Tianyi advanced to the top 16 of the women’s singles.

The other three women’s players of the Chinese team missed the chance to move on. Chen Meng lost 2:3 to Samara, Fan Siqi lost 1:3 to French veteran Yuan Jianan, and Wang Yidi lost 2:3 to Japanese player Miu Hirano.

The four national table tennis players who played in the second round of the men’s singles all won. The top seed Fan Zhendong defeated the Portuguese player Apollonia 3:0, Lin Gaoyuan narrowly beat the South Korean player Zhang Yuzhen 3:2, Liang Jingkun, who had previously won the championship in Goa in the Star Challenge, defeated the Chinese Taipei player Feng Yixin 3:0, and Wang Chuqin won the championship with 3:0. 3:0 defeated Canadian Chinese player Wang Zhen.

Fan Zhendong also partnered with Wang Manyu in the second round of the mixed doubles, defeating the Romanian combination Ionescu/Szokos 3:2, and joined hands with top seeds Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha to advance to the quarterfinals. The latter defeated the Slovakian combination Pi Steyer/Barazova.