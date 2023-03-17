Home Sports WTT Singapore Grand Slam: Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha successfully defended their mixed doubles title_Zhejiang Online
WTT Singapore Grand Slam: Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha successfully defended their mixed doubles title_Zhejiang Online

by admin

WTT Singapore Grand Slam: Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha successfully defended their mixed doubles title

2023-03-17 10:16:05

Source: People’s Daily Online

On the afternoon of the 16th, Beijing time, the 2023 WTT Singapore Grand Slam began the competition for the mixed doubles final. The Chinese team Sun Yingsha/Wang Chuqin defeated the Japanese team Tomokazu Zhangmoto/Hina Hayata 3:1 (11:2/5:11/11:9/11:8) and won the championship.

In the latest world ranking released by the ITTF, the combination of Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha ranked first in the mixed doubles world. The two won the mixed doubles championship at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston.

This is also the second time that Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha won the WTT Singapore Grand Slam mixed doubles championship. In the 2022 WTT Singapore Grand Slam mixed doubles final, the two defeated Lin Yunru/Zheng Yijing to win the championship.

