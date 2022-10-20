WTT Table Tennis Championships in Macau kicks off

The 2022 World Table Tennis (WTT) Championship Macau Station kicked off at Macau Tap Seac Stadium on the 19th. Except for Lin Gaoyuan who lost five games to his teammate Liang Jingkun, the other Chinese players all won and advanced to the top 16.

There are two events, men’s and women’s singles, in this event, with a total of 64 players participating, including many top players in the world rankings.

In the women’s singles arena, the three Chinese players Wang Yidi, Chen Meng, and Chen Xingtong all defeated their opponents. The Japanese team’s famous players Ito Mima and Kihara Miyu, Chinese Taipei players Zheng Yijing, and Czech athlete Matelova also made the cut. .

In men’s singles, Chinese players Ma Long, Liang Jingkun and Wang Chuqin won and advanced to the top 16. Germany’s Qiu Dang, Sweden’s Moregarde, and France’s Alex Lebrun also advanced to the top 16.

According to the arrangement of the event, there will be eight remaining men’s and women’s matches in this round on the 20th.

The competition was hosted by WTT and the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government, and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis Federation.