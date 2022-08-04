Original title: WTT Tunisian men’s doubles staged Chinese derby Zhao Zihao Xue Fei reversed and advanced

On the afternoon of August 4th, Beijing time, the competition of the WTT World Table Tennis Major League Regular Challenge Tournament in Tunisia continued. In the just-concluded men’s doubles quarter-finals, the Chinese candy bar combination Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei faced off against teammates Liu Dingshuo/Yuan Licen. In the end, the two candy bar players won three games in a row, 3-1 (7-11) , 11-5, 11-4 and 11-8) reverse the opponent to advance.

In the first game, Liu Dingshuo served first, and Zhao Zihao received the serve. At the beginning, Liu Dingshuo/Yuan Licen led 4-1 at one point, but the straight combination soon tied the score. After that, the two pairs of players got into a fight, and the score went from 4 to 7 all the way. At the end of the game, Liu Dingshuo/Yuan Licen scored four points in a row, taking the lead 11-7.

In the second game, Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei took the lead 5-0. After that, the two firmly controlled the situation, leading 9-1 for a time. In the end, Zhao Zihao received the serve and twisted it with a backhand. The straight combination 11-5 equalized the game.

In the third game, Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei made a fantastic start again, leading the opponent 7-1 in the middle game. After that, Liu Dingshuo/Yuan Licen struggled to get back three points, forcing the opponent to call a timeout. After a pause, the candy bar combination regained the feeling, and 11-4 will overtake the game.

In the fourth game, Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei fought more and more bravely, and a wave of 5-0 saw the dawn of victory. Afterwards, although Liu Dingshuo/Yuan Licen scored four points in a row, the two straight players did not lose their way and maintained a lead of about 2 points. In the end, Yuan Licen returned the ball, and Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei sealed the victory 11-8 and advanced to the semi-finals.

