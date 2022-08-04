On the afternoon of August 4th, Beijing time, the competition of the WTT World Table Tennis Major League Regular Challenge Tournament in Tunisia continued. In the just-concluded men’s doubles quarter-finals, the Chinese candy bar combination Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei faced off against teammates Liu Dingshuo/Yuan Licen. In the end, the two candy bar players won three games in a row, 3-1 (7-11) , 11-5, 11-4 and 11-8) reverse the opponent to advance.
In the first game, Liu Dingshuo served first, and Zhao Zihao received the serve. At the beginning, Liu Dingshuo/Yuan Licen led 4-1 at one point, but the straight combination soon tied the score. After that, the two pairs of players got into a fight, and the score went from 4 to 7 all the way. At the end of the game, Liu Dingshuo/Yuan Licen scored four points in a row, taking the lead 11-7.
In the second game, Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei took the lead 5-0. After that, the two firmly controlled the situation, leading 9-1 for a time. In the end, Zhao Zihao received the serve and twisted it with a backhand. The straight combination 11-5 equalized the game.
In the third game, Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei made a fantastic start again, leading the opponent 7-1 in the middle game. After that, Liu Dingshuo/Yuan Licen struggled to get back three points, forcing the opponent to call a timeout. After a pause, the candy bar combination regained the feeling, and 11-4 will overtake the game.
In the fourth game, Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei fought more and more bravely, and a wave of 5-0 saw the dawn of victory. Afterwards, although Liu Dingshuo/Yuan Licen scored four points in a row, the two straight players did not lose their way and maintained a lead of about 2 points. In the end, Yuan Licen returned the ball, and Zhao Zihao/Xue Fei sealed the victory 11-8 and advanced to the semi-finals.
