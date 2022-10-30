Original title: WTT World Cup Chen Meng eliminated Wang Manyu 4-1 and will compete with Sun Yingsha for the championship

CCTV News: On October 29th, Beijing time, the 2022 WTT World Cup final continued in Xinxiang, Henan. The women’s singles ended in the semi-finals. Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng both won and entered the final. They will compete for the women’s singles championship.

After the last match day, Guoping swept the semi-finals of the women’s singles and locked the women’s singles championship in advance. The first semi-final was Sun Yingsha against Wang Yidi. After the start of the match, Sun Yingsha quickly entered the state, relying on active attack to suppress Wang Yidi, 11 to 6, 11 to 4, she won two games first. Wang Yidi fought more in the third game and pulled the score back early to 11-4.

In the fourth game, the competition between the two was more intense. There were many ties on the field. After 10, 11, and 12 draws, Sun Yingsha seized the opportunity to score two points in a row, 14-12. She won another game to lead 3-1. After that, Sun Yingsha became more and more brave, and established her advantage early in the fifth game. 11 to 6, she won another game and won 4 to 1 to enter the final.

The second semi-final was between Chen Meng and Wang Manyu. The two played very close in the first game. Chen Meng played better at the end. She won the game 11-9. After that, Chen Meng played proactively and controlled her mistakes very well. She won two more games 11-3, 11-9, with a total score of 3-0. Wang Manyu, who had no way out, gave it a shot in the fourth game. The score on the field never opened. The lead changed hands several times. behind 3.

Chen Meng led 3-1 in the fifth game, and Wang Manyu set off an offensive to overtake 5-4. Chen Meng quickly fought back to tie, and after 6 draws, she scored consecutively, won 5 points in a row and won the game 11-6, thus advancing to the final with a 4-1 victory over Wang Manyu.

In this way, Chen Meng will compete with Sun Yingsha for the women’s singles championship.