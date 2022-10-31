Original title: WTT World Cup final: Sun Yingsha wins women’s singles, Wang Chuqin dominates men’s singles

On October 30, the Xinxiang WTT World Cup Final 2022 held the men’s and women’s finals. In the end, Sun Yingsha won the women’s singles championship and Wang Chuqin won the men’s singles championship.

Among them, Sun Yingsha 4-3 Chen Meng, the seven rounds were 4-11, 11-4, 11-8, 12-10, 6-11, 10-12, 12-10.

Wang Chuqin 4-2 Zhang Benzhi and (Japan), the six rounds were 8-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7.

Before the start of the competition, Liu Guoliang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of WTT World Table Tennis Federation, First Vice-Chairman of ITTF, Chairman of China Table Tennis Association, and Mr. Steve Denton, Director of WTT World Table Tennis Federation and CEO of ITTF Group, delivered speeches respectively, to Thanks to all parties involved in supporting the successful holding of this event.

Then the game begins. The first is the women’s singles final, where Sun Yingsha, the world number one, plays against Chen Meng, the world number two. Looking back on the performance of this season’s WTT series, Chen Meng won the first WTT Singapore Grand Slam Women’s Singles Championship at the beginning of the year, and Sun Yingsha just won the WTT Macau Championship 2022 Women’s Singles Championship. meet at major tournaments.

After the start of the game, the two sides immediately entered the confrontation mode, and multiple rounds of confrontation appeared frequently; in the first game, Chen Meng, who made fewer mistakes, won 11-4 first, but Sun Yingsha then also pulled back a game with 11-4 in the second game. , the first two games were 1-1. At the beginning of the third game, the stalemate of the game escalated, and the score continued to rise in a staggered manner. With her wonderful performance at the end of the game, Sun Yingsha won two consecutive games with 11-8 and 12-10, and the big score reached 3-1.

Chen Meng, who was in a passive situation, made effective adjustments in the fifth game, reduced his mistakes, and successfully pulled back a game with 11-6. Entering the sixth game, Chen Meng continued to chase points when he was behind by a large score, and finally won the game 12-10, dragging the game into the seventh game. In the deciding game, Sun Yingsha established the lead earlier, Chen Meng clenched the score and chased it to 10-10; at the critical moment, Sun Yingsha scored consecutively, won 12-10, and won the championship with a total score of 4-3. This is also her second consecutive WTT World Table Tennis Federation main event singles championship in a week after the Macau Station.

The men’s final will be followed by the Japanese player Tomokazu Hakamoto, who is currently ranked fourth in the world, against Wang Chuqin, who has recently risen to seventh in the world. Looking back at the performance of this season’s WTT series, Wang Chuqin won the WTT Star Challenge Budapest Station and the WTT Macau Championship 2022 Men’s Singles Championship. Zhang Benzhi once won the WTT Championship Budapest Station Men’s Singles Championship. The last time the two sides played against each other was not long ago. In the semi-finals of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships that just ended.

After the start of the game, multi-shot stalemates appeared frequently, both sides showed excellent competitive status, and the score was always tight. In the first two games, both sides won one game with the same score of 11-8. After the start of the third game, Zhang Benzhihe started well and took the lead in establishing a lead; in the second half, Wang Chuqin showed a strong stalemate, gradually overtaking the score and winning the game 11-9. In the fourth game that followed, Wang Chuqin got off to a smooth start, and withstood the momentum of Zhang Benzhihe’s chasing points, taking the next game 11-8, leading 3-1 in total.

In the fifth game, the two sides were still stalemate, and the score alternated. Zhang Benzhi and finally withstood the pressure to pull back a game 11-8, tying the big score to 2-3. The game entered the sixth game. After Zhang Benzhihe took a short lead at the beginning, he was gradually overtaken by Wang Chuqin. After a short stalemate in the middle of the game, Wang Chuqin gradually opened the score and finally won the game 11-7. The score 4-2 won the championship. This is also his second WTT Main Event singles title in a week after the WTT Macau Championship 2022.