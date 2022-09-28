Original title: Wu Jingui: Great attention must be paid to the Dalian team, the opponent is in good shape recently

Tomorrow night, Beijing time, in the 18th round of the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Shenhua will face Dalian. The pre-match press conference was held at Dalian Puwan Stadium on the 28th. Shanghai Shenhua head coach Wu Jingui and player Yang Xu attended the press conference.

Wu Jingui first introduced the team’s preparations: “The team has been actively preparing for the game in the past few days, and at the same time watched the opponent’s game. We also noticed that the opponent’s recent state is very good. They have changed and improved a lot this year. We have to give it high priority. For tomorrow’s game, we will definitely give our best and play at our level.”

Yang Xu, who attended the press conference together, said: “Everyone has been training very seriously these days. We also played a teaching game and tried to find the rhythm of the game. I hope we can present a wonderful game to the fans tomorrow.”

Shenhua has maintained an unbeaten record in the past five rounds. Will this change the team’s mentality? In this regard, Wu Jingui made it clear that “no”, he said: “We will take every opponent seriously and go all out in every game. This is our consistent attitude to the game.”

Yang Xu said frankly: "The team has previously encountered games that affected the state of the game due to changes in mentality, but in recent games, no matter who the opponent is or what the opponent's style of play, we have always insisted on playing with me. Everyone. We have also seen that we have achieved good results, so we will continue our tactical thinking." (Pei Li)





