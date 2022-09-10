Home Sports Wu Jingui: I am very lucky to get 1 point because the Han Chao is in very good shape – yqqlm
Original title: Wu Jingui: I am very lucky to get 1 point, Yu Hanchao is in good condition

A match in the 17th round of the Chinese Super League was held tonight at the Zhejiang Huzhou Olympic Sports Center. Shanghai Shenhua drew 1-1 with the old rival Zhejiang team. Yu Hanchao scored goals in three consecutive league rounds.

After the game, Shenhua coach Wu Jingui said: “We knew before the game that it was very difficult to play. Zhejiang team has been working hard and returned to the Chinese Super League. They have done well in all aspects, with 5 foreign players and a neat lineup. We are very lucky to get 1 point. Everyone saw the process of the game, I don’t want to comment too much, I am proud of my players. They are always very calm on the field.”

A reporter asked, today is a few minutes away from victory, do you have any regrets in your heart?

In this regard, Wu Jingui said: “As long as there is a slight slack, it will give the opponent a chance. We have to make a good summary when we go back.”

Talking about the performance of the old players, Wu Jingui said: “The old players really played very well. Wu Xi and Yu Hanchao are in good condition. Yu Hanchao scored in 3 consecutive games. This can also see the situation of our Shenhua. Good training, without good rehabilitation, it is difficult to achieve this, you can also come and see our training more.” (Pei Li)Return to Sohu, see more

