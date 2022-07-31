National women’s volleyball player Zhang Changning and basketball player Wu Guanxi held a wedding in Hangzhou on the 30th. Taekwondo star Wu Jingyu was also invited to participate. On July 31, she also sent blessings to the two newcomers on her personal Weibo.

Wu Jingyu brought her daughter to the wedding. After the wedding, Wu Jingyu posted a photo with Zhang Changning and his wife Hui Ruoqi, and wrote: “Super high wedding scene, high appearance, high sweetness, high altitude😄, I wish Zhang Changning and Wu Guanxi a happy wedding, and He and Meimei. Today, Gloria also received a little handsome brother and a beautiful aunt Hui.” Hui Ruoqi also left a message in the comment area and said, “Haha, let’s make an appointment in Beijing!”

Wu Jingyu won the women’s 47kg gold medal for the Chinese team at the Beijing Olympics, and then successfully defended her title at the London Olympics. After getting married and having children, Wu Jingyu made a comeback at the Rio Olympics, but unfortunately stopped in the quarter-finals. At the Tokyo Olympics, Wu Jingyu made a comeback and missed the medal.

(Motion Superman)