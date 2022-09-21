Original title: Wu Lei: After sending off a person, the scene passively scored 3 points to show team cohesion

Shanghai Haigang defeated Henan Songshan Longmen 2-1 away, Wu Lei and Vargas came off the bench, completed a connection, and Vargas completed a supplementary shot, but went out of bounds slightly. Subsequently, due to the red card of Zhang Huachen of the Haigang team, the Haigang team fell into a passive situation with one less person, relying on Yan Junling’s excellent performance to keep 3 points.

Wu Lei was interviewed by reporters after the game. Regarding returning to the Chinese Super League after more than 1,400 days, Wu Lei said frankly: “There is nothing special. It still feels the same as before, with no other changes.”

Regarding his state, Wu Lei said that he has not yet reached the best. “I haven’t trained for a long time. I have practiced with the team for two weeks. The rhythm of my body and the game is not in the best state. I will adjust it slowly. As time goes by, my state will continue to improve. I hope it will get better and better.”

Regarding the performance of the whole team, Wu Lei said: “It is very difficult to win the game, especially after sending a person off, the scene is relatively passive, but no matter how the process is, getting 3 points is the most important thing, the whole team is very good Cohesion, it is very difficult to withstand difficult situations.” (Pei Li)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: