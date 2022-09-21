Home Sports Wu Lei: After sending off a person, the scene passively scored 3 points to show team cohesion – yqqlm
Sports

Wu Lei: After sending off a person, the scene passively scored 3 points to show team cohesion – yqqlm

by admin
Wu Lei: After sending off a person, the scene passively scored 3 points to show team cohesion – yqqlm

Original title: Wu Lei: After sending off a person, the scene passively scored 3 points to show team cohesion

Shanghai Haigang defeated Henan Songshan Longmen 2-1 away, Wu Lei and Vargas came off the bench, completed a connection, and Vargas completed a supplementary shot, but went out of bounds slightly. Subsequently, due to the red card of Zhang Huachen of the Haigang team, the Haigang team fell into a passive situation with one less person, relying on Yan Junling’s excellent performance to keep 3 points.

Wu Lei was interviewed by reporters after the game. Regarding returning to the Chinese Super League after more than 1,400 days, Wu Lei said frankly: “There is nothing special. It still feels the same as before, with no other changes.”

Regarding his state, Wu Lei said that he has not yet reached the best. “I haven’t trained for a long time. I have practiced with the team for two weeks. The rhythm of my body and the game is not in the best state. I will adjust it slowly. As time goes by, my state will continue to improve. I hope it will get better and better.”

Regarding the performance of the whole team, Wu Lei said: “It is very difficult to win the game, especially after sending a person off, the scene is relatively passive, but no matter how the process is, getting 3 points is the most important thing, the whole team is very good Cohesion, it is very difficult to withstand difficult situations.” (Pei Li)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

See also  Coppa Italia, Milan-Inter: where to see it on TV and probable formations - Sport - Football

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Yon scores and Bruno sees red Quincitava flies,...

10 Chinese female football players studying abroad, “sounding...

Iveco: at the IAA in Hannover with the...

Pavia, first time without a goal but Tassi...

Now coach Tosoni finds himself without the starting...

Atalanta, tickets at 10 euros for Under 14s

The first game of the Tongli Cup Tianyuan...

L’Ivrea – Mombarone di Matteo on K-bike with...

China Women’s Basketball World Cup roster announced, led...

Olimpia Milano, here are Mitrou-Long, Baron and Davies:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy