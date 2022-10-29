Original title: Wu Lei: Come back to enjoy football more, I tell Vargas not to rush the goal sooner or later

Live it on October 29. According to the “Oriental Sports Daily” report, two seaport players, Wang Shenchao and Wu Lei, looked forward to the upcoming main event with the Taishan team in an interview.

“The team played very well in the last game, and the state is gradually improving, but the opponents in this game are different from the previous round. Taishan is currently in the race for the championship. This must be a difficult game. We are prepared for difficulties.” Wang Shenchao said.

Because of the delicate situation in the standings, in Wang Shenchao’s view, Haigang may be more calm mentally: “For us, the pressure is more on the other side, they are only three points away from the first place, they must also hope to win. , we just need to play what we have in training and I believe there will be a good result.”

Wu Lei, who scored three goals in the last round, said: “Personally, I feel in good shape. I think not only myself, but the team’s recent state is getting better and better. Except for the game against Guoan, all others have won. , I hope it can be maintained. There is no problem with my body. As I said before, I come back to enjoy the joy of football more. I usually have some treatment after training. After all, there will be some minor injuries in my career for so many years. But it doesn’t affect the game.”

Talking about his friend Vargas, Wu Lei said frankly that the Argentine midfielder’s goal is only a matter of time: “I always told him not to worry too much, because it is only a matter of time, put your mind on it, and of course I will help in all aspects. He’s actually quite happy.”

As for the upcoming rival Shandong Taishan, Wu Lei hopes that Haigang will continue to perform well: “For us, no matter what opponent we face, we should still maintain ourselves well. It is true that Shandong has always performed better than us this year. , they are also very hopeful to compete for the league, so they definitely want to win, and we also want to improve the ranking and hope to have a good performance.”

(Nanling is crying and crying)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: