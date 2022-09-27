Original title: Wu Lei returns to the bench and the Haigang team returns to the top five in the standings

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Li Li

On September 25, Wu Lei came off the bench again, and the Shanghai Haigang team successfully defeated the Guangzhou City team 2-0. In this way, after winning two consecutive victories, Haigang also successfully increased the points to 31 points, and the standings rose to fifth. Obviously, the return of Wu Lei has brought positive changes to the Haigang team.

Facing Guangzhou City, which had won two consecutive victories before, the Haigang team played a good game this round. With wingback Wang Shenchao’s first goal of the season and foreign aid Ndiaye’s icing on the cake, the team defeated the opponent 2-0 and continued. Unbeaten in seven rounds of the league.

In this game, Vargas, the former La Liga foreign aid who arrived later than Wu Lei, got the start. His performance on the field was very active. In the second half, he scored a goal with a very beautiful volley. Unfortunately, VAR ruled that his teammates were slightly offside when passing the ball. In the 74th minute, Vargas was replaced, and it was Wu Lei who replaced him. In about 20 minutes, Wu Lei didn’t get many chances. Judging from the performance in the game, Wu Lei seems to be very calm to play in the Chinese Super League because of the relationship between studying abroad, but in the handling of key balls, he can still feel the impact of the long-term sparse battle on him. In the 87th minute, the Haigang team played a pass and cooperated, Wu Lei made a straight pass, Li Ang crossed from the left, Lu Wenjun kicked his heel, and Paulinho missed. After continuous cooperation of many people, the ball finally came to the penalty area. In front of Lei, it is a pity that Wu Lei’s shot missed the goal range more often, and he also missed the opportunity to score the first goal of the return.

Compared with the previous game, Wu Lei played only 16 minutes off the bench in this game, of which he touched the ball 13 times, with a pass success rate of 83%, 1 shot, 0 shots on target, and 0 goals. It can be seen from the gradually reduced playing time that Lecco is still cautious about Wu Lei’s use. In this regard, Wu Lei said after the game: “For myself, it is true that I haven’t trained for a long time before, and I have practiced with the team for nearly two weeks, and my body and game rhythm are not in the best state. Over time, my physical condition will definitely get better and better.”

However, although Wu Lei's state has not returned to his best, his return will definitely bring positive changes to the Haigang team. With more sufficient staff in the frontcourt, Lecco changed the formation back to a more suitable four-back. The team has made some progress from the scene to the result in the last two games. It is not surprising that they have won two consecutive victories.

