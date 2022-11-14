Original title: Wu Lei scored, Lu Wenjun and Wang Shenchao made contributions to Shanghai Seaport to beat Shenzhen team

Shanghai Seaport VS Shenzhen Team3:0

At 19:00 on November 13, in the 25th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, Shanghai Haigang played against the Shenzhen team. In the end, Shanghai Haigang 3:0 Shenzhen team.

In the first half, Lv Wenjun scored an empty goal, Wang Shenchao headed to expand the score, Wu Lei scored with a volley, and Shanghai Harbour led the opponent with three goals.

In the second half, the Shenzhen team fought hard in the midfield, but the offense was lackluster and never found a chance to score. Shanghai SIPG, which has a three-goal lead, is waiting for an opportunity to counterattack. In the end, Shanghai Haigang defeated the Shenzhen team 3:0.

Shanghai Seaport debut

Starting lineup: 1-Yan Junling, 4-Wang Shenchao, 21-Yu Hai, 15-Li Shenyuan, 43-Wang Yiwei(U23), 6-Cai Huikang, 29-Zhang Huachen, 9-Paulinho, 11-Lu Wenjun, 24-Vargas, 7-Wu Lei

Substitutes: 12-Chen Wei, 22-Du Jia, 14-Li Shenglong, 20-Yang Shiyuan, 26-Chen Chunxin, 27-Feng Jin, 33-Liu Zhurun(U23), 34-Isa Cuaron, 37-Chen Xuhuang(U23) , 39-Liu Boyang (U23), 42-Xiang Rongjun (U23)

first half At 6 minutes and 47 seconds, Paulinho passed into the penalty area. Wu Lei stretched his foot and hit the goal without touching the ball. The goalkeeper saved the ball, and Lu Wenjun followed up and scored. At 17 minutes and 14 seconds, Vargas took a corner kick, and Wang Shenchao, who was unguarded in the middle, headed the goal. At 24 minutes and 38 seconds, Paulinho passed into the penalty area, and Wu Lei inserted a volley to score.

In the first half, Shanghai Haigang 3-0 Shenzhen team.

second half

At 56 minutes and 25 seconds, Lu Wenjun shot wide. At 79 minutes and 39 seconds, Feng Jin's shot was blocked by the opponent.

In the end, Shanghai Seaport 3:0 Shenzhen team.

