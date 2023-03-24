Wu Lei single-handedly created a red card for the opponent, and the national football team dominated the 0-0 draw with New Zealand

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-24 09:50

Yangzi Evening News (Reporter Sun Yunyue, Zhang Chenxuan, Zhang Hao) Yesterday at 2 pm, the national football team ushered in a long-lost warm-up match against the New Zealand national team. This game is not only the first official game of the national football team in the past year, the first friendly match in the past three and a half years, but also the “first show” of the new national football coach Jankovic.

The “Yang Jiajun” first show formation is 442, Wu Lei and Tan Long partner double forwards, Wei Zhen and Zhu Chenjie partner central defenders, Wu Xi and Xu Xin sit in the midfield, Wei Shihao and Liu Binbin charge left and right.

In the first half of the game, the national football team performed mediocre, with only 4 shots and 1 shot on target, while New Zealand had 8 shots and 5 shots on target.

In the 62nd minute, Wu Lei made a successful steal in the frontcourt. The captain of New Zealand was sent off with a red card in order to prevent Wu Lei from making a single-handed foul. The national football team scored 11 against 10. In the 70th minute, Wu Lei and Deng Hanwen missed excellent scoring opportunities in front of the goal.

In the end, the “Yang Family Army” drew 0-0 with New Zealand in its first show.