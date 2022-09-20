Original title: Wu Lei welcomes studying abroad to report performances. Can he reduce dimensionality from La Liga to the Chinese Super League and Wuba in the same city?

On the night of September 20, the Shanghai Haigang team will challenge the Henan Songshan Longmen team on the road. This supplementary match in the 16th round of the Chinese Super League is also the former “hope in the village” Wu Lei returned to the Chinese Super League to make his debut after his three-and-a-half-year stay abroad in La Liga. Fans are very concerned: Can the offensive combination of “Wuba City”, which is very characteristic in La Liga, perform dimension reduction in the Chinese Super League?

The return of the wanderer, fans look forward to Wu Lei’s performance

At the beginning of 2019, with the full support of Shanghai Harbour Club, Wu Lei, 27 years old, transferred to La Liga Real Espanyol Football Club, seeking better experience and improvement in football powerhouses and high-level leagues.

While playing for Espanyol in La Liga, Wu Lei played 126 times in all competitions, contributing 16 goals and 6 assists. Wu Lei, who went abroad to play football, created many histories in Chinese football. He became the first Chinese player to score goals and assists in La Liga and Spain’s Copa del Rey, and the first Chinese to score in the European competition. Male football player.

After three and a half years of studying abroad in La Liga, the 31-year-old Wu Lei returned to the Chinese Super League and continued to play for his old club Shanghai Harbour. Compared with La Liga, Wu Lei’s return needs to adapt to Chinese characteristics: La Liga has long been full of spectators, but most matches of the Chinese Super League have zero spectators to ensure the safety of epidemic prevention; the home and away game system has not changed during his stay abroad, but the Chinese Super League just resumed this year. The Shanghai Haigang team has not been able to play at home in Shanghai so far. La Liga is one of the top five leagues in Europe. Under the influence of comprehensive factors such as the epidemic, salary restrictions, and market environment, the league’s influence, viewing experience, and market value have dropped significantly.

Even so, the support of die-hard fans for Wu Lei has never changed. The epidemic caused the postponement of the Chinese Super League, giving Wu Lei more time to recover from training. Due to being busy with international transfers, family matters, and the need to undergo 7+3 isolation after returning to China, Wu Lei’s training this summer was not systematic. The league was reluctantly postponed due to the impact of the epidemic, but it gave Wu Lei more opportunities to participate in the team’s joint training, and the physical reserve and physical confrontation were gradually restored.

Wu Lei said before the game: “Actually, when I left for more than three years and come back, I feel that everything is the same as before. The atmosphere of the team is very good, and everyone is very positive. I am also very happy to return to the team, and I personally have full confidence in the entire team. Fan Zhu Hui said that he is looking forward to Wu Lei’s report performance: “Before going abroad, Wu Lei was the core of the team’s offense. I hope he will continue to lead the team forward with goals after his return this time.”

Wuba is in the same city, adjust your mentality and don’t be impatient

Wu Lei himself returned to the Haigang team, and also “bring back” his good brother in the Espanyol team, Argentina international Vargas. In La Liga, the small Vargas is one of the few teammates who understands Wu Lei’s technical characteristics. Wu Lei, who is good at forward thrusting, can always get the ball from Vargas comfortably, including Wu Lei who scored Barcelona’s goal and assisted him. It’s Vargas. The combination of Wu Lei and Vargas is also called “Wuba City” by Chinese netizens.

The recall of Wu Lei paid 1.5 million euros, and the introduction of Vargas cost 4 million euros. Wu Lei and Vargas also became the champions of domestic aid and foreign aid respectively in the summer window of the Chinese Super League. So, can the “Wuba City”, which has performed well in La Liga, achieve dimensionality reduction in the Chinese Super League?

As the assists leader in the Turkish Super League last season, Vargas gave an amazing data of 13 assists. It is easy to think of Oscar, another foreign aid stranded in Brazil in the Haigang team. However, after watching the video highlights of Vargas assists, the author feels that Vargas prefers partial pass and cut cooperation, and there is a big gap with Oscar in terms of overall organization and revitalization of the overall situation. Even so, as long as Vargas can play his technical characteristics and maintain a tacit understanding of cooperation with Wu Lei, it should not be a problem to fight in the Super League.

In the past few days, Wu Lei also showed the demeanor of the host. Not only did he invite Vargas to take a cruise on the Huangpu River at night to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Bund and Lujiazui together, but the two also cooperated to score many times in the training ground. A defender of the Shanghai Haigang team revealed that Vargas is a thief in playing football. “He is not tall, but his feet are very frequent, and his breakthrough in possession is also characteristic. It is difficult to steal him directly. Of course, Vargas and Oscar’s There is a big difference in playing styles, and whether he can adapt to the Chinese Super League still needs to be tested in practice.”

There is definitely no problem with Vargas' ability. The most important thing is to adjust the mentality and integrate into the team. Don't take the Chinese Super League too easily. In the past week, Wu Lei often took Vargas to walk around the streets of Shanghai. "Be as relaxed as possible, so that he can play at the level from the beginning." A club person also believes, "The Chinese Super League is fiercely confronted. Compared with La Liga, the requirements for foreign aid to fight alone are higher. I hope Vargas will gradually integrate into the team, and I believe that with the help of Wu Lei, he will definitely bring surprises to fans."





