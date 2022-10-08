Original title: Wu Lei’s bone fracture is truce, Lecco’s coaching position is in jeopardy, who can act as a firefighting coach?

On October 8th, Beijing time, the 22nd round of the Chinese Super League reignited the war. The Shanghai Haigang team will take the high-speed train to Changchun on the morning of the 8th to challenge Changchun Yatai. The absence of many generals such as Wu Lei, Xu Xin, and Zhang Huachen due to injury cast a shadow over the Haigang team’s trip to Changchun. Striker Wu Lei, who just scored twice in the match against Chengdu Rongcheng, will rest for at least a month due to a fractured bone. After the 0-1 loss at home to Beijing Guoan, head coach Lecco’s position became shaky again.

Wu Lei and Vargas, as the hopes of Haigang fans, will return to the team during the second transfer window. In an interview, he once stated that his goal in the second half of the season is to score 10 goals. In the past 3 league games, Wu Lei played off the bench in the matches against Henan Songshan Longmen and Guangzhou City, and did not get much opportunity to show. In the match against Chengdu Rongcheng team, due to the injury of the main center N’Diaye, Wu Lei started the game and scored twice. Haigang also easily defeated the opponent 3-0 and completed the “minimum consumption” for the first time this season.

In the first half of the game, when Wu Lei squeezed with the opponent’s defender Richard, he encountered the opponent’s body collision. Because there were no serious consequences at that time, the referee did not issue a penalty. Wu Lei continued to fight with injuries. Scored again in the second half to complete a brace. The first time after the game, it seems that the injury is not obvious. Wu Lei also posted photos of himself watching the Espanyol game on social media.

However, after a day of recuperation, Wu Lei’s injury gradually emerged, and there was severe pain in the hit part of the chest. Then, under the arrangement of the doctor, Wu Lei underwent an X-ray examination. So far, the seaport has not announced Wu Lei’s specific injury, but the press officer said through social media that Wu Lei needs to rest for a month. However, there are reports that the collision caused Wu Lei’s ribs to crack, and there may be more than one. The injury is quite similar to Wu Xi’s injury in the first half of the year. Although no surgical treatment is required, the fracture can gradually heal through a period of rest.

In early July this year, Wu Xi was knocked into a bone fracture in the match against the Wuhan Three Towns team. After resting for more than a month, he was able to return to the team for training again in mid-August. According to the plan, Wu Lei, Xu Xin, Zhang Huachen and others will return directly to Shanghai from Dalian on the morning of the 8th. After returning to Shanghai, Wu Lei will also go to the hospital for further examination of the injury. Lecco's presidency is in jeopardy According to the schedule, after the 22nd round of the league, the Chinese Super League will be suspended for two weeks. The schedule for the next stage has not yet been announced, and it is expected to reignite the war on October 24. The seaport will also usher in a rare respite. If the recovery goes well, Wu Lei is expected to return to the team in mid-to-early November. Wu Lei's two previous braces once gave Haigang fans the hope of reviving the team's glory, but the ensuing injury poured cold water on the fans. If the recovery goes well, Wu Lei is expected to return to the team in mid-to-early November. Wu Lei’s two previous braces once gave Haigang fans the hope of reviving the team’s glory, but the ensuing injury poured cold water on the fans. After the team lost 0-1 to Beijing Guoan, the dissatisfaction of the fans piled up. In the comment column of the club’s official Weibo, a large number of fans asked Lecco to dismiss the get out of class again. This is not the first time this has happened this season. Halfway through the league this season, the club has invested a lot, but Lecco has never been able to solve the problem of the team’s weak attack. In the 19 rounds of the league, only 22 goals were recorded, which was only on the same level as the Wuhan Yangtze River team, which was on the edge of the relegation zone. Lecco is obsessed with the three-back formation and is reluctant to make changes. He has a single attacking routine in the frontcourt and lacks effective scoring methods. He often has high input, low output, loud thunder and little rain. After the game with the Guoan team, the mediocre foreign striker N'Diaye also became the target of the fans of Haigang to vent their anger. The Senegalese with a height of 1.90 meters seems to be more accustomed to roaming outside the penalty area. Because of his lack of ability to do the ball with his back, it is more difficult for him to assume the responsibility of the fulcrum of the striker. Some Shanghai media even directly asked, what is the significance of introducing a foreign aid center of this level? At the same time, Cuaron, another foreign aid in the team, also had a "quarrel" with head coach Lecco because of little playing time. In the game between Haigang and Guoan, Cuaron did not even enter the 23-player list. However, in the subsequent training, judging from the photos exposed by the press officer, Cuaron returned to the team. Will Yatai be the last straw to overwhelm Lecco? According to the schedule, at 3:30 pm on October 9, Haigang will play away to Changchun Yatai. Changchun Yatai was the biggest “stumbling block” on the way to the championship last season. In the two rounds of the group match, Yatai won 1 and drew 1, and stole 4 points from the Haigang team. Their tactical system of defensive counterattacks will pose a big threat to the three-back formation of the Haigang team. The away game against Changchun Yatai will be a severe test for Lecco. Whether Yatai will become the last straw to overwhelm Lecco deserves great attention from the outside world. If you can’t win the opponent, the fans’ emotions are likely to have a new round of explosion. With Wu Lei, Xu Xin, Zhang Huachen and many other main players injured, Lecco must seriously consider who can act as the savior in this game and save his crumbling coaching position. Lecco's coaching this season is ill-fated. After Oscar left the team, the team has never found the proper rhythm and stable tactical system. Calls for Lecco to be dismissed from get out of class are also called one after another. Earlier rumors said that Haigang had contacted Li Tie and hoped that he would take over the team. In addition, according to Brazilian media reports, Haigang has sent an invitation letter to Kuka, the old coach who once coached Shandong Luneng. Kuka is currently coaching Brazil's Atlético de Nairobi, with two generals under his command, Hulk and Caldek. Within the Harbour Club, Sun Xiang is the right person to serve as a "fire-fighting coach". As the team's veteran captain and meritorious player, Sun Xiang has had a brilliant career and has a high popularity and prestige within the team. If it is supported by a suitable coaching team, it may not be a good choice. This season, a number of Mesozoic players have begun to step up to the front desk and serve as team head coaches. For Haigang, perhaps they should also consider training their own Chinese coaches.

