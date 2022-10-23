Original title: Wu Qian 15+11 Liao Sanning 14 points Zhejiang wins Beijing Enterprises unbeaten in the new season

On October 22, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 CBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. The Zhejiang team defeated the Beijing Beikong team 98-80, ushering in a 6-game winning streak, while the Beikong team ended a 3-game winning streak. Seven people from the Zhejiang team scored in double figures, including Wu Qiang 15 points and 11 assists, and Cheng Shuipeng 13 points. Liao Sanning, a teenager from the Beijing Control Team, contributed 14 points.

The score in the four quarters (Zhejiang team is in front): 21-20, 24-23, 27-21, 26-16. Zhejiang team: Liu Zeyi 11 points and 5 rebounds, Wang Yibo 8 points, Gaili 13 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists, Lu Wenbo 10 points and 5 rebounds, Wu Qian 15 points and 11 assists, Yu Jiahao 14 points and 10 rebounds, Cheng Shuipeng 13 points, Wright had 12 points and 7 rebounds. North Control Team: Zou Yuchen 11 points and 11 rebounds, Gordon 12 points and 5 rebounds, Zhang Fan 14 points, Wang Shaojie 11 points and 17 rebounds, Liao Sanning 14 points and 4 rebounds, Haas 13 points and 3 rebounds.

The two teams frequently struck iron two minutes before the start, and Yu Changdong turned inside and made a layup to end the scoring drought. After 0 of 4 shots, Liu Zeyi hit the first goal of the Zhejiang team, while Zhang Fan hit the first three-pointer of the North Control team, leading the team to an 8-3 start, but the starter Luo Kevin also received his second personal second. foul. Wu Qian came off the bench, he assisted Wright to score a dunk, Cheng Shuipeng killed the inside line, but Zou Yuchen scored twice inside, but unfortunately inside line Yu Changdong also got the second foul. After that, the North Control team’s hit rate dropped, and the Zhejiang team played a 7-2 spurt to overtake the score. With 60 seconds left in this quarter, Zhang Fan made a layup. He made 4 of 7 shots in the first quarter and contributed 10 points. However, after Wright scored a layup, the Zhejiang team still suppressed the North Control team 21-20 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Yu Jiahao made an empty cut on the inside and hit the board. Wu Qian assisted Wright again and dunked on the inside. Although Wang Shaojie scored in a mid-range shot, after Cheng Shuipeng assisted Wang Yibo and scored a layup, the Zhejiang team stopped the North Control team 31-26. After the suspension, foreign aid Gordon led the North Control team to retaliate with a 7-2 spurt to tie the score to 33. Since then, the two teams have drawn several times and alternately took the lead. Although Wu Qian and Cheng Shuipeng made layups one after another, Liao Sanning hit the buzzer-beater in the last attack, helping the North Control team trail 43-45 by 2 points at halftime.

Related reading: Wu Qian cut 15 + 11 at the end and made a big win

In the third quarter, the big foreign aid Wright first dunked in the air, and then dunked with both hands on the inside. Coupled with Wu Qian’s fast break of 2+1, the Zhejiang team started with a 9-2 spurt to break the point difference. Expanded to 9 points. Gordon was called for a physical foul for pulling Wu Qian while defending. Zhang Fan made a three-pointer to stop the bleeding, Gordon dropped a shot, and the North Controlling team responded with a 5-0 spurt. At the critical moment, Yu Changdong fouled 4 times, Wu blocked Zhang Fan’s layup in the front and backcourts, and Yu Jiahao hit Wang Shaojie for a rebound. At the door, he was also whistled for a physical foul. With 3 minutes left in this quarter, Cheng Shuipeng hit a three-pointer after taking a cover, ending Zhejiang’s previous 14-tie. Yu Jiahao received his 5th foul. Cheng Shuipeng dribbled out of bounds. He was whistled for a technical foul because he was dissatisfied with the referee. After three quarters, the Zhejiang team led 72-64 by 8 points.

In the last quarter, Haas stormed the inside twice. He scored 4 points in a row and led the North Control team to a 10-2 spurt, tying the score to 74. After the timeout, Liao Sanning made a layup in Europe, Liu Zeyi and Yu Jiahao made consecutive free throws, and Wu Qian’s first three-pointer helped the team regain a 5-point lead. Since then, the Beikong team made consecutive mistakes, Wu Qian scored a layup, and the Zhejiang team expanded the point difference to more than 10 points for the first time. Zou Yuchen made a three-pointer from the inside line, and the North Control team tried to narrow the difference many times with 5 minutes left, but never narrowed the gap to less than 5 points. In the end, the Zhejiang team defeated the Beijing Beikong team 98-80, ushering in a 6-game winning streak, while the Beikong team ended its 3-game winning streak.

North Control Team starting: Gordon, Zhang Fan, Luo Kaiwen, Yu Changdong, Zou Yuchen

Zhejiang team starting: Wang Yibo, Lu Wenbo, Gaili, Liu Zeyi, Zhang Dayu

(beard)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: