Wu Qian was once again restricted Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team lost a home game and was equalized by the Shenzhen team in the semi-finals-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Wu Qian was once again restricted Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team lost a home game and was equalized by the Shenzhen team in the semi-finals

Hangzhou Daily News On the evening of April 27th, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team continued to sit in the gymnasium of the China Textile City Sports Center, ushering in the second match of the CBA semi-finals with the Shenzhen team. Due to a sudden “power outage” in the third quarter, only 10 points were scored in a single quarter. Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team lost 92 to 103 in the end, and the big score was tied to 1 to 1.

Relying on the performance of foreign aid Wright, Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team narrowly won the first game of the semi-finals by 4 points, but another foreign aid Gary only played for more than 2 minutes due to injuries and was still unable to play in this game.

In last night’s game, the Shenzhen team once again successfully grabbed the start. Feeling hot, they made 57.1% of their three-pointers and scored 31 points in a single quarter. Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team seems to be a bit slow, biting the score under the leadership of the “double guns” Wu Qian and Wang Yibo in the backcourt.

The foreign aid Rakosevich, who was re-signed before the playoffs, turned into a “surprise soldier” after his debut. His vitality helped the team play a dominant role on both offense and defense. The Shenzhen team felt nothing, scoring only 8 points in the second quarter. The Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rental Men’s Basketball Team used the shock wave to even out the point difference in one fell swoop and achieved a 12-point lead.

The third quarter became a turning point in the game. The Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team suddenly attacked and “cut off the power”, scoring only 10 points in a single quarter, while the Shenzhen team took the opportunity to close the point difference to 4 points. The two teams continued to stalemate in the final quarter, and the score rose alternately. Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team failed to attack many times in a row. No one came forward at the critical moment. Seeing that the Shenzhen team opened up the double-digit point difference with all their strength, they finally lost at home with regret. The series reached 1-1. flat.

Wu Qian, who was being marked for the whole game, never showed his shooting ability. He made 4 of 15 shots in the game, including only 1 of 11 three-pointers. As the team’s strongest point, Wu Qian was completely restricted by his opponents. In these two games, he scored 1 of 17 from the outside.

In the game, Rakosevich scored 20 points and 8 rebounds, Lu Wenbo 20 points, Cheng Shuipeng 16 points, Wu Qian 13 points, and Wang Yibo 11 points. After the game, the head coach Wang Shilong said: “There is still a problem with mentality. On the offensive end, everyone is still too anxious, and the shooting rate is not satisfactory. Let’s go back and summarize.”

Under the system of 5 rounds and 3 wins in the semi-finals, the next two teams will move to Shenzhen to fight again. The third matchup will be held on Sunday, April 30th.

The injury of foreign aid Gary has always worried many fans. He was injured when he played Guangzhou in the 8-4 series of the playoffs. He has been actively receiving treatment. Whether he can play in the future depends on the situation.