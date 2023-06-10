Home » Wu Qingyuan Cup: South Korean teenager Zheng Yuzhen upset the world champion | Women’s Go | Lee Hyuk | Genius girl Zhong Yijin
Sports

Wu Qingyuan Cup: South Korean teenager Zheng Yuzhen upset the world champion | Women’s Go | Lee Hyuk | Genius girl Zhong Yijin

by admin
Wu Qingyuan Cup: South Korean teenager Zheng Yuzhen upset the world champion | Women’s Go | Lee Hyuk | Genius girl Zhong Yijin

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 10, 2023]On June 9, the sixth “Wu Qingyuan Cup World Women’s Go Tournament” kicked off. In the first round, South Korea’s 17-year-old Zheng Youzhen knocked out the world champion Lee Hyuk from mainland China in the third dan. In addition, in the popular girl showdown between China and Japan, Wu Yiming from mainland China defeated Sumire Nakaopo from Japan in 4th dan and advanced to the next round.

This year’s cup is divided into two stages. The first stage will be held online from June 9th to 11th, and will eventually produce the semi-finals; the dates for the second stage semi-finals and finals have not yet been determined.

A total of 24 top female chess players participated this time, including 9 from mainland China, 4 from Japan, 5 from South Korea, 2 from Taiwan, 2 from Europe, and 2 from North America. The top eight players from last year will automatically become the seed players of this year, with a bye in the first round, and the remaining 16 players will fight against each other.

The 17-year-old Jung Youjin from South Korea, who participated in an international competition for the first time, played well and beat the world champion Lee Hyuk from mainland China, making a big upset.

In this campaign, Zheng Youzhen went first in black. In the layout stage, Li He mishandled the hand-to-hand combat above the chessboard and fell into a disadvantage. Since then, Zheng Youzhen has firmly controlled the situation and gradually led the chess game to victory, showing impressive strength. By the time of the 193rd move, the black chessboard has gained an advantage of more than 20 goals. Li He saw that he was unable to make a comeback, so he conceded in the middle of the game.

See also  Only one goal scored in the last three games, Sottil turns off the alarm: "I don't see any push-ups"

On June 9th, in the first round of the 6th “Wu Qingyuan Cup World Women’s Go Tournament”, South Korea’s Zheng Youzhen held 193 moves in the third dan, and defeated Lee Hyuk’s 5th dan from mainland China in the middle game. This is the global chess record. (Cartooned by The Epoch Times)

In another focus match, “Little Witch” Wu Yiming from mainland China faced off against Japan’s “Genius Girl” Zhongyi Sumire. In the end, Wu Yiming’s combat effectiveness was even better, and he eliminated his opponent and successfully advanced to the next round. The other results of this round are as follows:

Yin Mingming (US) wins (O) Rita Pojoy

Fang Ruoxi (middle) wins (European) Ariana Uguier

Zhou Hongyu (middle) Sheng (beautiful) Fengyun

Li Xiaoxi (Middle) Negative (Day) Fujisawa Rina

Tang Jiawen (middle) loses (day) Niu Rongzi

Wu Yiming (middle) wins (Japanese) Zhongyi Jin

Gao Xing (middle) wins (Korean) Kim Kyung-eun

Lee Hyuk (middle) loses (Korean) Zheng Youzhen

Results of the first stage of the 6th “Wu Qingyuan Cup World Women’s Go Tournament”. (Cartooned by The Epoch Times)

After the first round, the tournament organizers held a draw ceremony for the round of 16. Among them, three China-Korea duels and two China-Japan competitions attracted much attention. The second round will be held on June 10. The specific matchups are as follows:

Gao Xing (middle) VS (day) Aisami Ueno

Wang Chenxing (middle) VS (day) Fujisawa Rina

Yu Lijun (Taiwan) VS (Japanese) Niu Rongzi

Wu Yiming (middle) VS (Korean) Cui Jing

Yu Zhiying (middle) VS (Korean) Zheng Youzhen

Zhou Hongyu (middle) VS (Korean) Wu Youzhen

Yin Mingming (US) VS (Korean) Kim Chaeyoung

Fang Ruoxi (middle) VS (Taiwan) Lu Yuhua

In the previous five competitions, Korean female chess players won the championship four times, and Chinese mainland chess players won the championship once. The previous top four were dominated by chess players from South Korea and mainland China, and neither Japanese nor Taiwanese players broke into the top four.

See also  Meet in ice and snow, come together丨Winter Olympic observation: China's speed skating is worth more expectations - Teller Report

The top four in the previous “Wu Qingyuan Cup World Women’s Go Tournament”. (Cartooned by The Epoch Times)

The “Wu Qingyuan Cup World Women’s Go Tournament” is sponsored by the Chinese Go Association. The game adopts Chinese Go rules. Each side basically takes 2 hours and counts down five times per minute. The prize money for the champion is 500,000 yuan (about 70,000 U.S. dollars), and the runner-up prize is 200,000 yuan (about 28,000 U.S. dollars).

(Editor in charge: Ye Chengyun)

You may also like

ManCity – Inter, Calhanoglu: “Gündogan plays for Germany,...

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina...

Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

Jokic 23+12, Gordon 27 points, Nuggets beat Heat...

MotoGp Mugello, where to see it on TV:...

Equestrian sport: show jumper Kruse wins DM title...

USFL Week 9 live updates: Maulers shutting out...

DFB team: Kevin Trapp in the international match...

More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” are ready to...

The vegetable superfood that will help you protect...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy