Wu Qingyuan Cup: South Korean teenager Zheng Yuzhen upset the world champion | Women’s Go | Lee Hyuk | Genius girl Zhong Yijin

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 10, 2023]On June 9, the sixth “Wu Qingyuan Cup World Women’s Go Tournament” kicked off. In the first round, South Korea’s 17-year-old Zheng Youzhen knocked out the world champion Lee Hyuk from mainland China in the third dan. In addition, in the popular girl showdown between China and Japan, Wu Yiming from mainland China defeated Sumire Nakaopo from Japan in 4th dan and advanced to the next round.

This year’s cup is divided into two stages. The first stage will be held online from June 9th to 11th, and will eventually produce the semi-finals; the dates for the second stage semi-finals and finals have not yet been determined.

A total of 24 top female chess players participated this time, including 9 from mainland China, 4 from Japan, 5 from South Korea, 2 from Taiwan, 2 from Europe, and 2 from North America. The top eight players from last year will automatically become the seed players of this year, with a bye in the first round, and the remaining 16 players will fight against each other.

The 17-year-old Jung Youjin from South Korea, who participated in an international competition for the first time, played well and beat the world champion Lee Hyuk from mainland China, making a big upset.

In this campaign, Zheng Youzhen went first in black. In the layout stage, Li He mishandled the hand-to-hand combat above the chessboard and fell into a disadvantage. Since then, Zheng Youzhen has firmly controlled the situation and gradually led the chess game to victory, showing impressive strength. By the time of the 193rd move, the black chessboard has gained an advantage of more than 20 goals. Li He saw that he was unable to make a comeback, so he conceded in the middle of the game.

In another focus match, “Little Witch” Wu Yiming from mainland China faced off against Japan’s “Genius Girl” Zhongyi Sumire. In the end, Wu Yiming’s combat effectiveness was even better, and he eliminated his opponent and successfully advanced to the next round. The other results of this round are as follows:

Yin Mingming (US) wins (O) Rita Pojoy

Fang Ruoxi (middle) wins (European) Ariana Uguier

Zhou Hongyu (middle) Sheng (beautiful) Fengyun

Li Xiaoxi (Middle) Negative (Day) Fujisawa Rina

Tang Jiawen (middle) loses (day) Niu Rongzi

Wu Yiming (middle) wins (Japanese) Zhongyi Jin

Gao Xing (middle) wins (Korean) Kim Kyung-eun

Lee Hyuk (middle) loses (Korean) Zheng Youzhen

After the first round, the tournament organizers held a draw ceremony for the round of 16. Among them, three China-Korea duels and two China-Japan competitions attracted much attention. The second round will be held on June 10. The specific matchups are as follows:

Gao Xing (middle) VS (day) Aisami Ueno

Wang Chenxing (middle) VS (day) Fujisawa Rina

Yu Lijun (Taiwan) VS (Japanese) Niu Rongzi

Wu Yiming (middle) VS (Korean) Cui Jing

Yu Zhiying (middle) VS (Korean) Zheng Youzhen

Zhou Hongyu (middle) VS (Korean) Wu Youzhen

Yin Mingming (US) VS (Korean) Kim Chaeyoung

Fang Ruoxi (middle) VS (Taiwan) Lu Yuhua

In the previous five competitions, Korean female chess players won the championship four times, and Chinese mainland chess players won the championship once. The previous top four were dominated by chess players from South Korea and mainland China, and neither Japanese nor Taiwanese players broke into the top four.

The “Wu Qingyuan Cup World Women’s Go Tournament” is sponsored by the Chinese Go Association. The game adopts Chinese Go rules. Each side basically takes 2 hours and counts down five times per minute. The prize money for the champion is 500,000 yuan (about 70,000 U.S. dollars), and the runner-up prize is 200,000 yuan (about 28,000 U.S. dollars).

(Editor in charge: Ye Chengyun)