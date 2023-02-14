Wu Yibing created Chinese tennis history and became the first ATP men’s singles champion in mainland China

handsome guy loves durant and cooking

Photo courtesy of Wu Yibing at the award ceremony, Xinhua News Agency

□Jimu news reporter Chen Lingyan of Chutian Metropolis Daily

The 23-year-old Wu Yibing once again made history – on the 13th Beijing time, at the ATP250 Tournament in Dallas, USA, Wu Yibing defeated the No. 5 seed and American star John Isner in the final and won the championship!

He also became the first Chinese mainland player to win the ATP Tour men’s singles championship in history! His instant world ranking rose to 58th, which is also the highest ranking in the history of men’s singles players of the China Tennis Association.

This young Chinese player is impressive both on and off the tennis court. Some media called him strong, sunny, and humorous. He is a “fan harvester”.

He set a new record in Chinese tennis

The final day was not easy. His opponent, John Isner, was a native American player known for his fierce serve and strong forehand. At the beginning of the game, under the bombardment of Isner’s continuous ACE balls (that is, balls that serve and score directly), Wu Yibing once seemed unable to counterattack. However, he has been surprisingly calm, while maintaining his baseline offensive characteristics, while starting to seize scoring opportunities in the opponent’s small ups and downs.

The game lasted 2 hours and 59 minutes. Statistics show that Wu Yibing saved 4 match points, experienced 3 tie-breaks, held 44 ACE balls from his opponent, and finally won 6-7 (4), 7-6 ( 3), 7-7 (12) narrowly won.

In the semi-finals the day before, Wu Yibing defeated Taylor Fritz, the top seed in the tournament and No. 8 in the world.

In Dallas, he set a number of records in one fell swoop: the first victory over the top ten opponents in the world, the first ATP Tour final, and the first ATP Tour title. On his own social platform, he mischievously said: “The bigger the wind and waves, the more expensive the fish.” Local media said: “This 23-year-old Chinese tennis player has achieved a milestone victory.”

At the awards ceremony, Wu Yibing held up the first tour championship trophy in his career. He said: “I have made history for my country and my hometown here. I am proud of myself! Special thanks to everyone who came here to support me The fans and my team. I couldn’t have done this without any of you.”

“It was a tough game to lose,” John Isner said after the game. “I don’t know how many match points I’ve had, I can only be sure I’ve had a few. And, I swear I didn’t even I thought I won… the game is very cruel.” Then he talked about Wu Yibing, “He seems to be playing every point very steadily, as if he is never nervous, and it is difficult to find his weakness throughout the game… …He’s an unbelievable ball-hitter, a talent.”

He likes Durant and he’s good at cooking

After the game, the ATP (Tennis Professional Association) official website published the news of Wu Yibing’s making history in the headlines, accompanied by a photo of him smiling.

In an interview with local media after the game, Wu Yibing said bluntly that the victory gave him a great sense of happiness: “This is not just about winning the championship. I personally created history, but also for the country. This is great for the next generation. For me, I need to keep going and keep fit and I’m sure there’s more to come.”

Wu Yibing’s stable psychological quality on the court is impressive, and it is not easy to do this. “I have experienced many things, injuries, and many difficulties.” Wu Yibing’s career was suspended for nearly three years due to injuries. Having had a lot of doubts, had surgery, had a tough rehab, and it’s taken me longer than most to get from the start to where I am today, “but it turns out I’m here. I think, I can now Not being anxious on the tennis court is about trusting myself. When I do things, I’m very focused and if I want to do well, usually I’d say 70 or 80 per cent will be good.”

Of course, daily self-management and a lot of training are also indispensable, “I have been working hard, in the gym, on the tennis court… Even off the court, I always think about tennis.”

To be a professional player, you must compete outside for a long time. Wu Yibing said that his family has given him great support, “They watch all my games, and my mother and grandpa will also write notes for my games!”

Wu Yibing also revealed that he has his own idol—NBA star Kevin Durant. He thinks Durant is calm on the court and doesn’t show too much emotion, “I want to be like him. I want to be a cool guy on the court.”

In his spare time, Wu Yibing likes to listen to music and play video games. And he even mentioned “I can cook.” He said that he watches cooking TV shows every day, “I like to cook different ingredients. When I am alone at home or after finishing my practice, cooking can make me calm. Even when I am tired Cutting food, cooking, doing laundry…these things make me more comfortable. I love the process.”





