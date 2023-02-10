Wu Yibing entered the quarter-finals of the ATP Tour for the first time 2023-02-10 09:43:04.0 Source: Xinhuanet

On the 8th local time, in the men’s singles second round match of the Men’s Professional Tennis Association (ATP) 250 Tournament in Dallas, USA, Chinese player Wu Yibing went straight sets and defeated Canada’s Sha Stanley 7:6(1), 6:4. Povalov advanced to the quarter-finals of an ATP tournament for the first time in his career.

Facing Shapovalov, the No. 3 seed and No. 27 in the world, Wu Yibing took a 3-0 lead in the opening stage. Although he was stubbornly tied by his opponent, he still won the first set through the tie-break. In the second set, Wu Yibing showed a more stable state and finally won 6:4.

With this victory, Wu Yibing’s real-time world ranking rose to 90th. He said in an interview after the game that he hopes to hit the top 30 in the world this season. “I didn’t have too much pressure to keep my points in the first half, so my goal is to try to hit the top 30 while ensuring my health. I think the chances are still quite big.”

Wu Yibing will face the winner between Australian player Thompson and French veteran Manarino in the next round. If he can win, Wu Yibing will become the first mainland Chinese player to break into the semi-finals of the ATP Tour after Pan Bing, who reached the semi-finals in the 1995 Seoul Open.