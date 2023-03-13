Missed out of Indian Wells Masters round of 32

Wu Yibing regrets stopping the second round

2023-03-13 10:29:59





Source: Zhejiang Online-Chao News Client





Reporter Cao Linbo

In the second round of men’s singles at the ATP1000 Indian Wells Masters on March 11, Wu Yibing lost 4-6, 1-6 to Davidovich Fukina. Unfortunately, he stopped in the second round and missed his career debut. The top 32 of a Masters.

Opponent Fukina had already played against Wu Yibing in the youth competition, and defeated Wu Yibing in the Wimbledon Youth Competition. In this game, Wu Yibing faced the disadvantage of falling behind in the first set. In the second set, the game was suspended due to rain. However, after the rain stopped and restarted, Wu Yibing still had no good countermeasures. After resuming the game, he lost 4 games in a row. Helpless defeat.

However, Wu Yibing can still get 25 ATP points and a bonus of 30,885 US dollars if he breaks through the first round of the competition at this station. In addition, Wu Yibing will withdraw from the Phoenix race next week to adjust his state and prepare for the Miami Masters. Previously, he has directly entered the main match by virtue of his ATP ranking.