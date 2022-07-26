Home Sports Wu Yibing wins third tennis challenge championship of the season
Wu Yibing wins third tennis challenge championship of the season

Wu Yibing wins third tennis challenge championship of the season

2022-07-26 09:57:20Source: Xinhua News Agency

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 25th. On the 24th local time, 22-year-old Chinese player Wu Yibing won the final of the ATP Challenger Tournament in Indianapolis, USA with 6:7(10), 7:6(13), 6:3 Reversed and defeated the local player Kovacevich, won the 15-game winning streak in the Challenger League, and won the fourth ATP Challenger Championship in his career.

After this match, Wu Yibing gained 80 points, his world ranking also rose 59 places to 174th, and he locked up the qualifying seat of this year’s US Open in advance. This victory is also Wu Yibing’s third challenge championship in 2022 after the Orlando and Rome Challenges.

Regarding the upcoming US Open qualifiers, he said: “This is my first Grand Slam qualifier, and the team and I need to find a better way to help me prepare. Maybe I will withdraw from the next ( Challenge) game and give me two weeks of recuperation. I think that would be smart.”

Another Chinese player, Zhang Zhizhen, challenged in Trieste, Italy at the same time

