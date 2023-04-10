Wuhan Three Towns team wins Chinese Football Association Super Cup

Source: People's Daily





Reporter Chen Chenxi

On the evening of the 8th, the 2023 Chinese Football Association Super Cup came to an end at the Huanglong Sports Center in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The 2022 Chinese Super League champion Wuhan Three Towns team finally defeated the 2022 FA Cup champion Shandong Taishan team 2:0 and won the first Super Cup in team history.

In this game, the Wuhan Three Towns team sent new players Wei Shihao and Ghanaian foreign aid Abdul-Aziz Yakub. The two teamed up to score a goal in just 10 minutes of the first half. After changing sides, Xie Pengfei made another victory for the Wuhan Three Towns team, expanding the score to 2:0.

The Chinese Football Association Super Cup was founded in 1995. It is usually held at the end of the year after the end of the Chinese Super League season or at the beginning of the new season. The runner-up will make up for the competition.