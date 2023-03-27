The Wulin No. 1 business community played the first and strongest voice of “Welcome to the Asian Games” and the Hangzhou Division of the 2023 National Bridge Communication Series Competition kicked off

Zhejiang Online News on March 26 On the afternoon of March 26, the first game of the Hangzhou Division of the 2023 National Bridge Communication Series, which marked “the first time in the country to include contestants in the youth U15 group (15 years old and below)”, was held in Binlv, Mishixiang Street, Gongshu District, Hangzhou. The MFG meeting room of the Wulin No. 1 business community in the building was grandly opened. This competition is the first match in the Hangzhou Division of the National Bridge Association Communication Series. It is held on the same day and at the same time as 30 provinces and cities across the country. The event is hosted by the China Bridge Association, Hangzhou Bridge Association, Zhejiang Jinjiang Bridge Club, Zhongzhi Bridge Undertaker, co-organized by Wulin No. 1 Business Community, Mishixiang Street, Gongshu District.

This competition attracted nearly 100 young players to participate in the competition. The schedule is half a day. The participating groups are divided into open group, youth U15 group, and youth U25 group. The competition will determine 8 first, second and third prizes.

As one of the three internationally recognized intellectual sports, bridge gradually developed in China in the late 1970s. In 2017, bridge was included in the official competition of the National Games for the first time. At the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, bridge appeared as an official competition for the first time. Biggest winner. This year, bridge will also appear in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The fate between Wulin No. 1 business community and “Bridge” began with “Qifuling”. Qifuling is a digital and intelligent small program developed by the business community that can directly reach service companies with one click. It can realize one-click direct online access to corporate needs and simultaneous follow-up of offline services. When the business community planned the services provided by “Qifuling” in the early stage, they visited Hangzhou Jinjiang Group Co., Ltd. and learned about the company’s bridge culture and Zhejiang Jinjiang Bridge Club. After understanding the details of organizing this event, based on the advantages of gathering high-end resources in the jurisdiction, we will cooperate with Zhejiang Jinjiang Bridge Club, Zhongzhi Bridge, Binlv Building, MFG Maker Federation Space and other forces to ensure the smooth holding of this event Provide support and comprehensive coverage. From April to December this year, Wulin No. 1 Business Community will also continue to co-organize 9 national bridge communication series competitions, and the finals are expected to be held at the end of the year.

After fierce competition, the first, second and third prizes were awarded one by one. Wang Yuanluo, chairman of Hangzhou Jinjiang Group Co., Ltd., and Xie Jianfeng, secretary of the Party Working Committee of Mishixiang Street, issued certificates to the winners and encouraged them to make persistent efforts in the next competition. get good grades.



Wang Yuanluo, Chairman of Hangzhou Jinjiang Group Co., Ltd.,Xie Jianfeng, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Hangzhou Mishixiang StreetTake a photo with the winners



Huang Zhen, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Wulin No. 1 Business Community, Mishixiang Street, Hangzhouaward second prize

The bell of the Hangzhou Asian Games has already sounded. Wulin No. 1 business community strives to create a modern basic unit of common prosperity, gathers high-end resources around the activation of building vitality in the business circle, keeps up with the pace of the Asian Games, actively promotes the Asian Games culture and bridge culture, and plays the ” The first and strongest voice of “Welcome to the Asian Games”! If you are also a bridge enthusiast, you are welcome to join our team to compose wonderful bridge movements, share bridge cultural events, and cheer for the Asian Games!