Wurz believes in Austrians in Formula 1

In search of the next local Formula 1 driver, ORF expert Alexander Wurz is confident about the future. “I see the potential, the possibility is there,” emphasized the former F1 driver between the Grands Prix in Spielberg and Silverstone (Sunday, 4 p.m., live on ORF1) when asked about his son Charlie. Wurz countered the pessimistic future forecast by Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko. “I don’t see it as exaggerated. The doctor should clean his glasses,” Wurz said with a wink.

