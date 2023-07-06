Home » Wurz believes in Austrians in Formula 1
Sports

Wurz believes in Austrians in Formula 1

by admin
Wurz believes in Austrians in Formula 1

In search of the next local Formula 1 driver, ORF expert Alexander Wurz is confident about the future. “I see the potential, the possibility is there,” emphasized the former F1 driver between the Grands Prix in Spielberg and Silverstone (Sunday, 4 p.m., live on ORF1) when asked about his son Charlie. Wurz countered the pessimistic future forecast by Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko. “I don’t see it as exaggerated. The doctor should clean his glasses,” Wurz said with a wink.

Read more …

See also  Accident today in FiPiLi, truck overturned and section closed in Empoli: traffic in chaos

You may also like

Game Hours and Slot Machines: When It’s Worth...

The Julia Simon affair plunges French biathlon into...

Knicks’ Pursuit of Trading George for Barrett and...

Family mowed down by a car in the...

Vondroušová’s match of a lifetime at Wimbledon: I...

Negotiating the Salary: The Challenge of Hiring Juan...

Inter, with Frattesi 6 Italian players in the...

++ Now it’s official, Frattesi is an Inter...

Fujian Harmony Village Basketball Competition Begins with Debut...

Wimbledon 2023 results: Liam Broady beats Casper Ruud,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy