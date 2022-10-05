The jump is big, but the challenges have never been a problem for a mind that has always been of the finest on the pitch. After his experience in the Real Madrid youth team and three years on the bench of Real Sociedad’s B team, Xabi Alonso is the new coach of Bayer Leverkusen. The former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder has signed a contract until 2024 and will be presented at a press conference at the BayArena tomorrow at 11.30. The Spaniard has taken over from Gerardo Seoane, who had been on the bench for the Germans since the beginning of last season.

the choice

—

The defeat against Porto in the Champions League was the latest disappointment of a bad start for Bayer, who are second to last in the Bundesliga with just 5 points scored in eight games. For this reason, as the sporting director Simon Rolfes explained, the club has decided to change and rely on Xabi Alonso: “Seoane has done a good job in the last year and a half, especially qualifying without difficulty in the Champions League. Unfortunately, however, we abandoned this one. road. From our point of view, the premature elimination from the national cup and the current position in the league made a change on the bench mandatory “. Fernando Carro, the managing director, echoed him: “The separation was not an easy choice, but in these conditions there were no alternatives”. Xabi Alonso commented on his new assignment: “I know Bayer, they are an excellent club. There have always been great players and there is a lot of quality in this squad. Despite the complicated situation, the goals remain ambitious. I am very enthusiastic. of the task that has been entrusted to me, I am sure that we will be up to it “.