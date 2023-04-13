WWhen Xabi Alonso speaks, he sometimes seems like the great Pep Guardiola. It’s little things, like the wording “super, super” when he talks about players or clubs. As with Guardiola, the love of football and tactics resonates in every word the Bayer Leverkusen coach says. Both have known and appreciated each other for years, especially since their time together at Bayern Munich when Alonso was still Guardiola’s player.

And should Guardiola actually knock out FC Bayern with Manchester City after the 3-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League, he would provide a through ball for Alonso with Bayer in the Europa League to be the Bundesliga’s last European hope. Given how both the coach and his team have developed under him, the title in the second largest European Cup does not seem utopian. In the quarter-final first leg on Thursday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Europa League and on RTL) against Union Berlin-Schreck Union Saint-Gilloise – “a top, top team” – Bayer is definitely the favourite.

Leverkusen have all won their last seven competitive games. In the league, they jumped from 17th to sixth place under Alonso. And the players rave about their coach. “Chapeau, he’s doing a really good job,” said captain Lukas Hradecky. And Exequiel Palacios, the only current world champion in the league, enthused almost in awe: “I learn from Xabi Alonso every day.” Conversely, after around six months in the Rhineland, the Basque feels “very comfortable and satisfied”. The Bundesliga is also “great for me,” said Alonso: “I enjoy every game.”

“On the Field Like a Coach”

The fact that Alonso came to Bayern Munich in 2014 had a lot to do with admiration for Guardiola. “Pep is ahead of his time,” he enthused at the time. Today he says: “He is an influence for every coach. I’m glad I got the chance to work with him.” Conversely, Guardiola explained at the time: “I bet he’ll be a coach wherever he wants. And he will be good.”

And José Mourinho, who coached Alonso at Real Madrid, said at the time: “He reminds me of Pep Guardiola. He already looks like a coach on the field.” It is therefore no coincidence that Mourinho, Guardiola and FC Bayern Munich have already tried to sign Alonso as an assistant coach.

But he wanted to learn his way as head coach from scratch and took his first steps in Real U14 and the second team in San Sebastian. Perhaps the most obvious difference to Guardiola: While he loves the spectacle and tactical maneuvers, Alonso is completely pragmatic.

He is unpretentious enough to nominate midfielder Robert Andrich as central defender and to call this “libero”. “You don’t have to play spectacularly. We have to accept that,” he kept telling his players. And it is precisely this understanding that ensures that the team, which was previously constantly looking for balance, is now completely stable.

“If we’re too emotional, it’s not good,” said Alonso: “We have to control our heads.” “Emotional control” is his favorite term, which is used in almost every press conference. The fact that no Bayer coach had a better goal rate than Alonso shows that this is not necessarily at the expense of the offensive. And that despite the fact that top scorer Patrik Schick is almost permanently absent.

But the 41-year-old doesn’t rely on his reputation and potential. He is busy as a bee. When asked how many night shifts he has recently done, he smiled and said: “Too many.” But Alonso never complains. Not about work, not about injuries. And he always finds the right middle ground. He is meticulous but not pedantic. Extremely ambitious, but not dogged. Confident but never arrogant. Approachable, but no buddy type. In short: already a strong coach with great prospects.