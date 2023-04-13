Home Sports Xabi Alonso with Pep Guardiola
Sports

Xabi Alonso with Pep Guardiola

by admin
Xabi Alonso with Pep Guardiola

WWhen Xabi Alonso speaks, he sometimes seems like the great Pep Guardiola. It’s little things, like the wording “super, super” when he talks about players or clubs. As with Guardiola, the love of football and tactics resonates in every word the Bayer Leverkusen coach says. Both have known and appreciated each other for years, especially since their time together at Bayern Munich when Alonso was still Guardiola’s player.

And should Guardiola actually knock out FC Bayern with Manchester City after the 3-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League, he would provide a through ball for Alonso with Bayer in the Europa League to be the Bundesliga’s last European hope. Given how both the coach and his team have developed under him, the title in the second largest European Cup does not seem utopian. In the quarter-final first leg on Thursday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Europa League and on RTL) against Union Berlin-Schreck Union Saint-Gilloise – “a top, top team” – Bayer is definitely the favourite.

Leverkusen have all won their last seven competitive games. In the league, they jumped from 17th to sixth place under Alonso. And the players rave about their coach. “Chapeau, he’s doing a really good job,” said captain Lukas Hradecky. And Exequiel Palacios, the only current world champion in the league, enthused almost in awe: “I learn from Xabi Alonso every day.” Conversely, after around six months in the Rhineland, the Basque feels “very comfortable and satisfied”. The Bundesliga is also “great for me,” said Alonso: “I enjoy every game.”

See also  milan naples - Tiscali Sport

“On the Field Like a Coach”

The fact that Alonso came to Bayern Munich in 2014 had a lot to do with admiration for Guardiola. “Pep is ahead of his time,” he enthused at the time. Today he says: “He is an influence for every coach. I’m glad I got the chance to work with him.” Conversely, Guardiola explained at the time: “I bet he’ll be a coach wherever he wants. And he will be good.”

You may also like

Pisa-Cagliari: From Sardinia to amaze

Prime Video Sport, here is “Exceptional Chronicles” –...

Julia Ituma: Police are investigating – mourning the...

Scattered considerations on “Air”

Walking holiday: 9 tips to organize it

World Chess Championship: thing evens out | sportschau.de

Ettore Messina: It won’t help, but we want...

Europa League quarter-finals: Juventus Turin and the rollercoaster...

Calhanoglu recovered, the news towards Inter-Monza

Gladbach’s Marvin Friedrich: “I’m absolutely dissatisfied and feel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy