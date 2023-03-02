Xavi (FC Barcelona coach, after the 1-0 victory at Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals): “The plan was to play in the opposing camp, to win duels, to dominate the game with the ball… But it happens, some teams can dominate you. We failed to have the necessary patience. Afterwards, Real almost had no clear chances. It’s important for us, defense is part of the game. But it’s not our primary objective. It was not the game we wanted. Real can dominate you, it’s very hard to take the ball away from Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, but we worked very well defensively. It’s not us who decided to play like this, it’s the opponent who decided it. We must be less imprecise, know when to attack and when to defend. They pressed us the whole game, it was difficult. They dominated us with the ball. The team was good, spectacular defensively. It’s an important victory, but Real Madrid remain very strong. For me, Real remains favorite. They are physically very strong, Nacho, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Camavinga… Vinicius, normally he creates six chances for you per match, but today, nothing. You have to know how to value these things too. »
Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona midfielder, now the only record holder for the number of Clasicos played, 46) : “We would have liked to have more possession, to have more control of the ball during the match, but they pressed us well. We were able to compete, the team did a lot of physical work, we were very united. Them, despite the fact that they had control of the ball and possession, they did not have clear scoring chances. We managed to score this goal which gives us a small advantage for the second leg (April 5). We were disappointed because we wanted to continue the adventure in the Europa League and widen the gap in La Liga in Almeria, but we know that there are still a lot of matches left this season, that we have a lot of injuries, but also a great team. The team will grow, and even if we won, we have to progress. (Sur ses 46 classics, a record) It’s an incredible number, to be able to enjoy this kind of matches after all these years is the best! »
“We had a good game”
Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid coach) “We had a good game. We had prepared for an intense match, and it was. We pressed high, Barça only had 34% possession (36% in reality), it means that we did what we wanted to do in this aspect. We could have done better in attack, but it was difficult to find space in the last third. We tried to find centers, but we weren’t sharp enough. Overall, we played the match we wanted to play. Not with this result, but in content, that was it. This gives us confidence for the second leg. If we repeat this game in Barcelona, we will pass. We are happy with the game, because you don’t always have the opportunity to control the game like we did against a team like Barça. Now we have to go back up, but it won’t be the first time we’ve done it. If we are able to keep this intensity, we will have more opportunities. »