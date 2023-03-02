Xavi (FC Barcelona coach, after the 1-0 victory at Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals): “The plan was to play in the opposing camp, to win duels, to dominate the game with the ball… But it happens, some teams can dominate you. We failed to have the necessary patience. Afterwards, Real almost had no clear chances. It’s important for us, defense is part of the game. But it’s not our primary objective. It was not the game we wanted. Real can dominate you, it’s very hard to take the ball away from Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, but we worked very well defensively. It’s not us who decided to play like this, it’s the opponent who decided it. We must be less imprecise, know when to attack and when to defend. They pressed us the whole game, it was difficult. They dominated us with the ball. The team was good, spectacular defensively. It’s an important victory, but Real Madrid remain very strong. For me, Real remains favorite. They are physically very strong, Nacho, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Camavinga… Vinicius, normally he creates six chances for you per match, but today, nothing. You have to know how to value these things too. »