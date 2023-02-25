The Barça coach Xavi Hernández detailed the physical condition of the injured and ‘touched’ blaugrana

Ansu is out against Almería, but Xavi is confident that he can play the Clásico

The ‘hangover’ from the European elimination left not only a mental setback in the Barça dressing room, but also new physical problems for the Blaugrana squad, which is very physically demanding this season. Ansu was injured in training on Friday and Araujo ended the clash in Manchester with discomfort. Two names that join that of Ousmane Dembélé, who is in the final phase of his recovery. Xavi spoke of all of them at a press conference.

“Dembélé is very good. He is with the recuperators, yesterday I saw him train. He is not one hundred percent but he is close to coming back. We will value his feelings and they will mark his return, we do not want to force, “said the Egarense coach about the Frenchman.” His impressions of him will determine his return, “he added.

Regarding Araujo, Xavi made it clear that “he has nothing” and “he is perfectly available”. However, with Ansu the news is not so good, although his loss would not be too serious either. “Ansu had a contusion in training, but nothing more… He will not be against Almería, but we hope to have him by ThursdayI think it will be there”, he confirmed, already thinking about the Clásico of the Cup against Madrid.