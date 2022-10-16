Home Sports Xavi: I don’t blame the players, I’m the one responsible The team is trying to reach the level of Real Madrid
Live it, October 17th. In this round of La Liga, Barcelona lost 1-3 away to Real Madrid. After the game, Barcelona coach Xavi attended a press conference. He talked about some topics about the game. .

–this match

We didn’t take our chance and Real Madrid took it and we got nothing and now it’s time for a change from Thursday’s game (against Villarreal).

– Analyze the game

I’m not happy with the 1-3 result, the positive thing is that the team showed a willingness to fight, but overall we didn’t do well.

– lost the leader position

We had a good performance in the league before, but we should improve in terms of finishing and aggression, as we said before, to block Real Madrid’s counter-attack, but the opponent’s first goal came from a steal on us.

– place of concern

We didn’t play at our level, in a good team you need to figure things out, our first goal shouldn’t have happened, we should have fouled the opponent early, and we didn’t do much offensively.

– present mood

Very disappointed, very sad, the league is very long, but this does not give me consolation, should be more mature.

– self-criticism

We all have to self-criticize, I’m not blaming the players, I’m the biggest responsible, this should never have happened, it’s my fault that I didn’t pass it on.

See also  Fall 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 caps dominated the penalty area with one enemy and three bravery like Lu Bu – yqqlm

——The impact of the draw against Inter Milan on this game

I don’t think it matters, that’s what happens when you make mistakes at the Bernabeu.

– 1st half

Our form was not bad, the team controlled the game, changed the strategy, we created chances to equalize… The opponents dominated the second half for 25 minutes.

– Summary performance

Maturity requires a process, against Inter Milan, against Bayern, today is our own mistake, the second goal conceded is the price that we did not explain ourselves clearly.

– Real Madrid

There should be better competition, Real Madrid can minimise mistakes, so they have won for many years and we are maturing to reach that level of competition.

– Substitute players

The players who came off the bench helped the team a lot, we fought to the end, had a chance to make it 2-2, the opponents won us because they were mature and knew how to compete, we were worse in that regard, the opponents A more mature team.

