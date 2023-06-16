Xavi Simons, who the PSV talent is and how he plays — Sportellate.it

One of European football’s most stylish talents has found continuity at PSV.

Before talking about Xavi Simons – and how he became one of the best soccer players in the world at 20, after a hazy start to his career, in which he seemed to have fallen down the Canyon of talent shortage – I would like to start this piece with two lines from Daft Punk. The song that contains these words is Digital Love, the lead single from the Discovery album, and the story is about a dream interrupted by a rude awakening. A simply imagined kiss that never comes.

“The time is right to put my arms around you

You’re feeling right, you wrap your arms around too

But suddenly, I feel the shining sun

Before I knew it, this dream was all gone”

Okay, Xavi Simons just turned 20 but I don’t think I’m wrong in saying that until last summer his career resembled a dream journey into oblivion. At the age of 7 he started playing for Barcelona (his father of him Regilio Xavi called him in honor of the director); at 10 he was already the most famous child-soccer player in the world; at 14 his Instagram contained hundreds of thousands of followers and his name it was already catchy for the transfer market. In 2019, at the age of 16, Xavi had decided not to renew with Barça, signing a rich triennial with PSG. This was the point where the contemporary football ecosystem had arrived: the big Europeans as bored aristocrats, who try to assert their media power by stealing ever younger players.

In the case of Xavi Simons, however, something had gone wrong. The hype surrounded his metaphysical vision of the game from the first moment: in the Barcelona youth academy, where he was already captain and symbol of the team, Simons played in augmented reality, as if he had a visor under his skin that allowed him to look through the bodies and recognize the passages in which to transmit the ball. In short, how could a midfielder called Xavi not belong to the Barça setter genealogy? He was talked about for his refined style of play and for his physics of the role singular – that cloud of curly blond hair that hid a frail bust.

Between 2019 and 2020, Generation Z took over world football. Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Eduardo Camavinga, Pedri: all perfect players, born to revolutionize the game as teenagers. Xavi Simons was not born ready. Already in 2019 the father he preached calm: “He just wants to be a good player.” Then time passed and the docile little boy who got lost in ragged shirts and whose athlete’s legs could hardly be recognized disappeared from the scene.

While his peers were blazing in the Champions League, Simons hadn’t even made his first-team debut. He had to wait for February 2021, when Mauricio Pochettino let him in a handful of minutes from the end of PSG-Caen in the 32nds of the Coupe de France. In the following season, things did not improve: Xavi Simons finished with 6 appearances in Ligue 1, 128 minutes overall. We had reached the heart of the deception, then. Like the dreamer in Daft Punk’s song, had we imagined a non-existent dimension?

Does Xavi Simons really exist or is he a figment of our imagination?

Today we know the answer we would give to such a question. Xavi Simons ended his first season at PSV with 19 goals and 8 assists, finishing as the second top goalscorer in the Eredivisie. The Dutch coach, Ruud van Nistelrooij, used him as a left winger or false nueve in a 4-3-3 formation and he immediately responded. At the end of July he closed the Dutch Super Cup against Ajax, won 3-5, with a goal essential and at the same time full of swag, like all the game stitched by Xavi Simons. On that occasion, Simons had attacked the Ajax goal after a triangle on the edge of the area and he had chosen to dribble past the goalkeeper to score. The league had started in August and for a change Xavi had scored six goals in his first four games.

Despite having never played continuously among the professionals, Xavi Simons’ physical and mental growth appeared immediately clear. In March 2022 he had sparked controversy on social media, when in a Youth League match he had cheered a Sevilla player in the face, silencing him. Even his coach at the time at PSG, Zoumana Camara, had scolded him after the match: «Paris Saint Germain is an institution where you have to know how to behave». Xavi Simons had already passed as a provocateur, the former talent who had taken the path of perdition. Also for this reason, his rebirth – although it seems absurd to use this word for a player who is still a teenager – has not gone unnoticed.

Xavi Simons’ goals, like those of perhaps few footballers in the world, show all his talent. Also in August, against the Go Ahead Eagles, he scored picking up a ball in the scrum, making an effort to tame it with his chest and carry it to his left with a soft touch from a right winger. Xavi Simons is a unique player, able to move in the rationality of the positional game as in the primordial chaos of the penalty area. His game is still full of embroidery, Simons loves to move in tight spaces and touch the ball several times, but the verticality of PSV’s attack – where this year he connected with Johan Bakayoko and Cody Gakpo, before the second passed at Liverpool – he weaned his game on the open field.

Let’s take this goal against Vitesse. Watch as his footsteps disorient the defender, who remains anchored to the ground like a concrete pillar when Xavi Simons lands his left heel on the ball, in a feint that Cristiano Ronaldo has made iconic. Playing left, Simons uses all his creative flair to deceive opponents on his next move. He swerves several times, passes the ball, receives it again, swerves again. It’s a voluminous game, his. A game that is based on the amount of plays tried. Second the data of Fbref it is in the 2% of forwards that creates the most expected goals in the Eredivisie – 0.66 per game – and in the 8% of those who create the most shooting actions: 5.33 every ninety minutes.

The most amazing thing about Xavi Simons is his thoroughness. We had left him as a shy attacking midfielder in the Youth League, surrounded by much older kids. Now he has a lean physique, like a modern player – is 179cm tall – and his athletic influence on the pitch is evident. Xavi Simons’ goals show all his talent, we said, also because he scores in so many different ways. In October he scored after a couple of dribbles, while falling, in the Europa League against Zurich. A few days later, against Utrecht, he passed the goalkeeper with a lob made of cashmere.

The season finale lived up to the debut. In the last 9 Eredivisie matches, Xavi scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists. Then there are the plays that don’t end up in the individual highlights of Youtube. He is in the 7% of wingers who take the ball most of the way – 142.75 meters per game – and his importance at PSV has grown so much that in December van Gaal could not ignore him for the World Cup. Xavi Simons only played 7 minutes in Qatar, but it’s hard to imagine the future of the Netherlands without him.

In March he combined with El Ghazi and Fabio Silva, returning to focus on the ability to interpret the spaces he coached in Barcelona, ​​and thus propitiated the 5-2 goal against Cambuur. But something has changed since the days of Barça. Xavi Simons has become a trimmer more than a director, e it can vary on the whole front of attack: he is ambidextrous, and even starting from the right he associates with his teammates playing in the middle spaces.

Don’t think Simons is a tightrope walker. His football aesthetic is linked to the intelligence with which he moves on the pitch. Seeing him play resembles a biological mutation: Xavi Simons embodies evolution in the total football genome, its openness to vertical contamination in recent years. On the restart he is deadly but his right foot is very precise even if the area in which he acts turns into a closet where there is no oxygen to breathe.

Also the statistics concerning the passes and the impact of Xavi on the maneuver are excellent. It’s rare to find a player who affects the game in so many different ways and that’s also why Xavi Simons has become one of PSV’s indispensable starters. He doesn’t attempt many passes – only 36.41 per game – but the ones he does are often progressive – vertical and diagonal passes, which therefore give the team space – and above all he is the winger who completes the most long passes in the Eredivisie: 75% of those tempted.

A few weeks ago he scored a beautiful goal against AZ which allowed PSV to qualify for the next Champions League. Xavi Simons slipped between the defenders without even trying to dodge them, as if he walked on water and they couldn’t even see him. Once he got to face to face with the goalkeeper he dribbled past him, of course. The elegance of his technique is connected to an original physical exuberance, which allowed him to run away at speed with the ball.

Xavi Simons secures dutch golden boot and UCL qualification with this solo goal in the last second of the game pic.twitter.com/r9EJNdyWKa — Chuck Bass (@LeeFussballV2) May 28, 2023

There were other moments swag in the championship of Xavi Simons. In May, the official PSV channel dedicated a video to him entitled “his journey so far”. In certain actions he seems to dance on the ball just to distract the defenders and burn them in speed; in others the first check performed with the heel gives him an elite player class. As in the action of this goal at Groningen, in which, in addition to the oriented control, he surprised the goalkeeper with a shot around the far post. A voluptuous goal, like the feints Xavi Simons uses to create offensive advantages for PSV.

After this great season, PSG could exercise the clause they kept on Xavi Simons’ transfer. “There is an option, but I have the final say on the future” he was keen to clarify, putting an end to the market rumors that he was already seeing him again in Paris. In recent weeks there has also been talk of the interest of Bayern Munich. In short, the certain thing is that the hype has returned to surround the figure of Xavi Simons. But this time it is justified. If he were to leave Eindhoven for a top club, his would be one of the most interesting signings of the summer. The dreamlike atmosphere has disappeared: now Xavi Simons is a player in the flesh. He should no longer be considered a social media phenomenon, because he has become one of the best young players in Europe.