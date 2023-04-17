Xavier Garbajosa after Lyon’s defeat in Toulouse: “When we’re going to see that again on video…”

Xavier Garbajosa (manager of Lyon, beaten in Toulouse): “We have a lot of chances in the first half, we don’t take them. We also take three yellow cards on this match, we put ourselves at fault which immediately makes the mission more complicated. It’s already complicated in Toulouse when you play fifteen … Afterwards, we can praise the state of mind of the group which went to get the defensive bonus after being roughed up in the second period. When we see this again on video, I think we’re going to have some regrets.
We lacked success, we missed the last gestures. We would have needed more patience, continuity, support, which would have allowed us to score this third try and possibly lead 21-0… If we score on this occasion, we can surf on a very good momentum but we didn’t know how to score, we have to continue working on that to be more lucid, more precise. We take a point tonight (Sunday night), we will have to recover well because we have a trip to Bordeaux next week which promises to be terrible. »
“I apologized to the group because I made mistakes that cost us ten points in the first half”
Léo Berdeu (flying half of Lyon): “We will try to keep the positive with this defensive bonus. But there is a bit of frustration. Individually first. I apologized to the group because I made mistakes that cost us ten points in the first half. We held on well in the second. At 36-17 for them, we can collapse and take 50 but we managed to come back to take a defensive bonus.
I owed the band to turn this last enough to take a point here (In Toulouse). It can count for the end of the season. The end of the match promises to be very strong, we continue in Bordeaux next week, a match that may already be crucial for us. We had set ourselves on the last five matches to win both at home and make a shot away. It will be either in Bordeaux or at the Stade Français. We don’t have too many jokers left to qualify, it’s going to be complicated but if we keep going, we can achieve a feat anywhere. We just have to be aware of it. »