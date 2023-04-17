Xavier Garbajosa after Lyon’s defeat in Toulouse: “When we’re going to see that again on video…”

I owed the band to turn this last enough to take a point here (In Toulouse). It can count for the end of the season. The end of the match promises to be very strong, we continue in Bordeaux next week, a match that may already be crucial for us. We had set ourselves on the last five matches to win both at home and make a shot away. It will be either in Bordeaux or at the Stade Français. We don’t have too many jokers left to qualify, it’s going to be complicated but if we keep going, we can achieve a feat anywhere. We just have to be aware of it. »